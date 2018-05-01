The Sun News
Foundation to spend N1b to save indigent lives

1st May 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

An Enugu-based humanitarian organisation, Professor Stan Chinedu Ani PROFSCA Foundation, has said it would spend N1 billion to save lives of indigent citizens with serious medical challenges.

This money would be realised from a N1,000 donation targeted from over one million people across the globe which would be used to the rescue of such needs.

Chairman Board of Trustees of the Foundation and Chancellor Coal City University, Sir Chinedu Ani, made the disclosure at the Fourth Annual Very Rev’d Prof. Stan Ani symposium, in Enugu.

Ani stated that there were many indigent citizens in dire need of aid over health challenges but could not find help.

While launching the ‘Save A Life Scheme’, the Board chairman said that the PROFSCA’s Save A Life Scheme was an act of charity and love that cuts across boundaries, ethnic groups and races all over the world.

According to him, “There are people who are down with different health challenges requiring millions of naira or even dollars for treatment within or outside the country.

“Many times these afflicted fellow find it so difficult to raise the amount needed for treatment and so end up losing their precious lives.

“One of the most satisfying acts of charity lies in giving those who are in need without expecting in return. You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who cannot repay you,” said Ani.

An administration scholar at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Prof. F.C Eze who delivered the symposium lecture called for peace, unity and progress among Nigerians, noting that the late Rev. Fr. Stan Ani stood for such ideals in his life time.

He described Late Fr Ani as an educator’s educator who believed that all human beings on earth deserve knowledge whether rich or poor.

“He believed that when one is educated he or she will be well informed and better placed in our present day society,” he said.

 

 

