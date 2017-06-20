The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - Foundation set to take anti-drugs campaign to 40 schools
20th June 2017 - Igbinedion University graduates commissioned into Nigerian Army
20th June 2017 - Urgent need for agric revolution
20th June 2017 - Buhari and the war against corruption
20th June 2017 - SEDC Bill: A bait to stall South-east agitations?
20th June 2017 - New strategies against pipeline vandalism
20th June 2017 - Don’t politicise North, South leaders’ joint parley, ECA tells FG
20th June 2017 - Uyo stadium not Eagles problem –Ekpo
20th June 2017 - …Babalade confident team’ll overcome Indomitable Lions
20th June 2017 - Guardiola names Iheanacho in Man City pre-season squad
Home / Education Review / Foundation set to take anti-drugs campaign to 40 schools

Foundation set to take anti-drugs campaign to 40 schools

— 20th June 2017

…Seeks govt intervention

By Jet Stanley Madu

Mr. Eustace Eberechukwukamma Njoku has since 2003, made giant strides in partnering with schools and relevant agencies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to transform the lives of youths and students in Lagos. He had organized series of life-changing workshops and seminars as strategies to reach his targets. The awareness campaign programmes are said to be directed against drug abuse, juvenile delinquencies as well as violent crimes, including rape.

Through his Foundation, Prince Dickson Savechild Life Foundation (PDSLF) a non-governmental organization (NGO), Njoku has directed his focus on fostering a better society through shaping and nurturing youths towards achieving their goals in life and a better future.

Announcing his plans towards the 2017 PDSLF programme recently, he explained that the awareness campaign is aimed at discouraging drug abuse and crime, HIV/AIDS and other related vices. “It is designed to educate youths on the dangers associated with illicit drugs and the neeed to stamp out these vices from secondary schools especially,” he said.

The campaign, he added, is also aimed at discouraging crime and other related vices like prostitution, violent crimes, rape and pre-marital sex, which, in most cases, give rise to unwanted pregnancy and abortion. “We also, address unemployment among youths.”

He revealed that last year’s edition which was low-keyed covered 30 secondary schools. “We discovered that there are 39 secondary schools in Ajeromi We intend to cover 40 secondary schools in Ajeromi and Amuwo,” he said. “So, this edition will be big and we’re involving the Lagos State government and need their approval and support.”

Explaining the NGO’s mode of operation, he said: “We have three categories of youths that we deal with. The first category is between age 10 and 15. That’s the developmental age and risk group. The second category falls between ages 15 and 18, which are the high-risk or experimental group. And the last group is 18 and above and that is the reproductive group.”

He explained that much focus is placed on the first two groups which incidentally are students in secondary school, “as a way of preventive strategy. The idea is to catch them young.” The NGO runs programmes for out-of-school youths. Apart from giving them lectures, he said, they are positively engaged in fruitful ventures to keep them from being lured into trouble. “The first two groups are more engaged because at that level peer groups may lead them into vices”, Njoku explained.

He noted that PDSLF in its 2013 premier programme held in collaboration with NAFDAC and the Lagos State Ministry of Education recorded huge success, adding also that subsequent ones were quite impacting.

Prior to the planned programme, the Foundation had received recommendation letter from the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government. The letter dated, May 5, 2017 and signed by the Head of Administration, attested to PDSLF activeness in the council area and the impact of its activities. The foundation had in two separate letters, dated April 5, 2017 and May 16, 2017, written for approval and collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Education

He cited the gains the foundation had recorded in transforming Ajegunle. “We brought our awareness campaign to Ajegunle at the time people were running away from Ajegunle. In fact, I thank God for NAFDAC who stood behind us, and the Police Force especially, the Ajeromi Police Division. Today, we give ourselves kudos because crime and other juvenile delinquencies have been reduced to the barest minimum,” he enthused.

Njoku was optimistic that with more collaborations and adequate funds, the initiative could be taken from Ajeromi Ifelodun to schools and colleges nationwide. “This initiative is capital-intensive but, we are limited by funds,” he said. “We are only aided by public-spirited individuals. As soon as we receive the necessary support, especially in funding, we will ensure the programme spreads nation-wide.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t politicise North, South leaders’ joint parley, ECA tells FG

— 20th June 2017

•Call your youths to order, CNSA, ASETU urge northern elders From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia and Okey Sampson, Aba The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) has pleaded with the Federal Government not to politicise the June 22, 2017 meeting with northern and South Eastern leaders. The ECA also insisted the reason Nigeria is still…

Share

  • Privatisation: Power firms risk takeover over cash crunch

    — 20th June 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu For failing to meet the terms of agreement, 11 power distribution companies (Discos) that bought over the assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) risk losing about N200 billion investment. The power firms were handed over to their new investors on November 1, 2013 despite stiff resistance from labour…

    Share

  • CBN injects $195m into forex market

    — 20th June 2017

    Following its intervention in the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex) market, last week, to the tune of over $800 million, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday, June 19, 2017, injected a total sum of $195million into the inter-bank forex market to meet the requests of customers in the various segments of the market. A…

    Share

  • 9 banks pay N643.6m fines in one year

    — 20th June 2017

    By Omodele Adigun Last year, nine banks paid a whopping N643.621million fines for various infractions, Daily Sun can reveal. Investigation revealed that the banks were fined by such regulatory institutions as Central Bank of Nigerian (CBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). The banks…

    Share

  • Budget: FG to release N350bn for capital projects in 1st tranche

    — 20th June 2017

    …Transport, Power, others accorded priority From Uche Usim, Abuja Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, yesterday revealed that her Ministry expects to get N350 billion in first tranche release for capital projects from the 2017 budget.  Mrs. Adeosun disclosed this on Monday at the public presentation of the 2017 budget tagged Budget of Recovery and Growth. …

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share