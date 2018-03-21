The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Foundation offers hundreds free eye surgery in Ogun community
21st March 2018 - Royal father lauds Gov Bello over handling of Kogi killings 
21st March 2018 - I love my country
21st March 2018 - Having state police: The urgency of now (3)
21st March 2018 - International/friendly: Mikel out of Poland friendly
21st March 2018 - Rohr cries out: Eagles lack potent striker
21st March 2018 - Lewandowski: Nigeria’ll help us deal with Senegal style
21st March 2018 - Trump’s election: UK parliament summons Zuckerberg over role of Facebook
21st March 2018 - Indian professor ‘melon breast’ comments spark protest
21st March 2018 - Poll victory: Buhari congratulates Putin, Merkel
Home / Lifeline / Foundation offers hundreds free eye surgery in Ogun community

Foundation offers hundreds free eye surgery in Ogun community

— 21st March 2018

The Agbaakin of Gbongan, High Chief Belau Owolabi, was one of about 200 glaucoma patients who recently benefited from a free eye surgery carried out in a specialized hospital in Ijebu-Mushin, Ogun State.

Powered by Favour, Kindness and Grace Foundation, the exercise was the baby of Omoba Dotun Babayemi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, who said government should not be left alone with public health care.

Owolabi was filled with joy soon after he left the theatre, praising and praying for Babayemi and his foundation for rescuing him from blindness.

Touched by the excitement, Babayemi said the exercise was his contribution to the welfare of the people of his Osun West Senatorial District, adding that another set of patients would return to the hospital in July.

Recalling memories of his maternal grandmother, who died at 107, Babayemi also said the centenarian lost her sight in the twilight of her years and was unable to read her Bible as she used to do, hence his determination to do his best in saving the sight of his people in Osun West Senatorial District.

He insisted that his passion for good health had nothing to do with politics.

“The welfare of our people comes first before any other thing, because good health naturally translates to a healthy population.

“On this health issue, politics is secondary and that is the truth. I am not denying that I am a member of the APC in Osun State, but the issue at hand now is beyond politics because the patients were not screened according to the political parties they belonged to or the parties that they have sympathy for.

“We should not reduce everything to politics, in order to encourage well-intentioned, genuine Nigerians to also offer humanitarian services to the underprivileged of the society. I am, therefore, saying it categorically that what we are doing here is not politically-motivated,” he said.

Babayemi urged those who could not make it to the exercise because of the large number of patients screened by the medical team to be steadfast, with the assurance that it would be their turn to also benefit from the scheme soon.

He expressed appreciation to the traditional rulers in his senatorial district for the understanding shown in the use of their palaces as screening centres for the patients. The royal fathers, he recalled, encouraged their subjects to participate in the exercise.

“I cannot overemphasise the role our royal fathers played in ensuring mass participation at the screening stage. My experience in that is that our people still need a lot of education because some of the patients were sceptical and indeed frightened to come out for the screening,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa police nab 15-year-old student with gun

— 21st March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command is interrogating a 15-year-old secondary school student, Master Emmanuel Apiakise, arrested for being in possession of a locally-made pistol. Apiakise’s arrest is coming on the heels of the expulsion of seven students of Central Epie Secondary School by the Bayelsa State government for alleged involvement in cultism….

  • Most wanted armed robber, Awolowo, arrested 

    — 21st March 2018

    Christopher Oji The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested most wanted armed robber, 31-year-old Fashola, aka Awolowo, who has been on the wanted list of the police for a while. Awolowo has been wanted for offences of house-to-house robbery and road attacks in Lagos and neighbouring states. He was declared wanted after…

  • As Abia descends into rot

    — 21st March 2018

    When Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu assumed office as the governor of Abia State in 2015, many Abians were filled with hope and optimism that the new dawn would usher in the much expected socio-economic development to the people of “God’s Own State.” At inception of his administration almost three years ago, Ikpeazu made so many…

  • Dapchi girls: AI working to stop US-Nigeria anti-terrorism pact 

    — 21st March 2018

    •IGP deploys personnel Molly Kilete, Abuja, with agency report The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed claims by Amnesty International (AI) that the Nigerian Armed Forces were alerted of an impending invasion of Dapchi, in Yobe State, where Boko Haram kidnapped 110 students of Government Girls’ Secondary and Technical College. In a report released on Monday,…

  • Nigeria can’t survive without North, says ACF

    — 21st March 2018

    …Ohanaeze, Afenifere, S/S, Middle Belt groups react Ola Ojo, Kaduna; Chinelo Obogo, Lagos; Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Frontline socio-political groups, the Afenifere, Ohanaeze, the Conference of Ethnic Nationalities (CEN), the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) and the Middle Belt Forum, yesterday, flayed  the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the umbrella body for northern non-governmental organisations, over…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share