Foundation doles out N50m interest-free loan to Enugu communities

Zika Bobby

Target Health, Education and Economic Empowerment (THEEE) Initiative has declared that its distribution of free drugs, food, clothes and interest-free loans will always revolve around the poor in the society.

Chairperson of THEEE Initiative management committee, Mrs. Ifeoma Anyalebechi, said, for 10 years, the scheme, founded by Victor Obi Anadiume and his wife, has so far touched the lives of over 6,000 people from four autonomous communities in Umungbu and Gbalagu families of Enugu, Akwu Achi and Oji River in Enugu State.

Since charity begins at home, Anyalebechi said the founders of the scheme decided to focus on widows, widowers, orphans, the less-privileged and physically-challenged people in Enugu.

She said indigent, brilliant students from the various communities in the state are not left out, as the foundation has also given scholarships running into millions of naira to them.

“We have also empowered churches, financed sports sponsorship, schools, hospitals, musicians and security organisations. The youth and women of Enugu Akwu communities were also empowered with over N50 million in interest-free revolving loans. We have partnered with the NHIS to cater to the health of Achi people through Izundu Medical Service, Oji River, and we are set to begin football competitions at the grassroots,” she said.

Beneficiaries like Mrs. Patience Iloh, Mrs. Josephine Ezeaputa, Susanna Akasibe, all widows, and Mr. Moses Nnebe, a widower, praised the foundation for doing so well in the last 10 years, even as they urged other well-meaning individuals from the state to do the same.

“Government alone cannot do it all. Those who God has blessed with wealth should not forget the poor,” they said.

A team of visually-impaired beneficiaries, led by Mr. Emmanuel Uchendu, aka Omekaozodi, prayed for the continued protection and blessing of the founders.