Gabriel Dike

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation(AFF) has expressed concern over the alarming rate of fraud in the education sector. He advised government as well as stakeholders to join hand in addressing the canker worm.

Speaking at the launch of the second season of “Corruption not in my country” advocacy drama skits and the unveiling of its new radio drama series: “Never Again”, Executive Director of AFF, Mr. Akin Fadeyi, observed that the menace has led to the production of poorly equipped graduates.

Fadeyi, who was represented by the Programme Manager, Obialunanma Nnaobi, disclosed that the foundation discovered sharp practices online in the education sector, where students engage in examination malpractice in JAMB, WAEC and other related examinations.

“We took it upon ourselves to write to the Minister of Education on June 25, 2018, calling his attention and urging him to rein in the culprits. As we speak,we have neither received a reply from the ministry nor seen any steps being taken to halt this embarrassment.

“It is an act of abominable corruption if parents will encourage their children and wards to cut corners so that they can be the best. Such parents are not raising best children, rather they are raising future robbers.”

According to him, the foundation is concerned about the education sector because education is the second or third most powerful instrument of socialization, after family and religion.

Fadeyi revealed that the nation’s institutions are producing ill-equipped graduates while the colleges are also morally bankrupt and infrastructurally deficient to the extent that they cannot compete globally. He stressed that the sad developments are a bye-product of corruption.

The AFF boss called on government as a matter of urgency and priority declare a state of emergency in the education sec-tor, upgrade infrastructure, modernize learning environment and reorient students to instill a sense of dignity and self-respect.

“If this is not done, the Nigerian youth who constitute over 60 per cent of our population would have been so mentally and psychologically dehumanized that they would turn around to endanger this society and make it ungovernable,” Fadeyi explained.

An official of MacArthur Foundation, Dr. Kole Shetima said unless the foundation of corruption is tackled, it will be difficult to win the war and revealed that Nigeria is not a poor country but that the challenge ishow the resources are used.

On corruption in the education sector, Dr. Shetima explained that the canker worm is threatening schools, teachers demanding sex-for mark and altering of students’grades.In her presentation, an SS3 student of Olu-Victory School, Agege, Lagos, Eniajewu Adetoun, said effect of corruption on the education sector include poor quality service, low teacher qualification, students bribe teachers for marks and exam malpractice. She advocated that an anti-corruption body be set in the sector.

Representative of the Director of Public Enlightenment and spokesperson of ICPC, Mrs. Rasheeda Okoduwa commended AFF for taking the campaign of corruption to schools and urged other groups to join in the fight against corruption.