Foundation calls for revival of paternity bill

Bianca Iboma

Goodfathers Foundation has called on the National Assembly to revived the Paternity Bill. The bill, if signed into law, would make provisions for optional paternity leave to married male employees in private and public sectors. It, however, failed to scale through the second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Edward Pwajok, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Plateau State, is seeking to legalise a two-week paternity for men after their wives must have been delivered of babies. It, however, failed to scale through as it was roundly defeated with a unanimous voice vote two months ago.

The Foundation staged a road show during a two-day event in Abuja, to create awareness to mark its annual programme.

During the show, members of the Foundation visited major malls in Abuja, to encouraged fathers in the society to take up fatherly roles and become responsible citizens.

The second day of the event held at Top View Hotel, in Abuja, with several dignitaries in attendance, including Aso Villa Chaplain, Mr. Seyi Malomo, Executive Director, Top View Hotel and Emab Plaza, Mrs. Uchenna Umeohia, Senior Pastor, Throne Room, Tunde Benjamin Olaniyi, and other public figures.

Convener of the Foundation, Mr. Nnaedu Umeohia, in his address, said parental leave, family leave, or partner leave in developed world, are employees’ benefits known across civilised societies.