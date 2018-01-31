Foundation brings joy, builds multi- school, fetes less privileged

The Sun News
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Words might not be enough to express the quantum of joy and happiness that filled the hearts of the people of Isu Achara community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State recently.

A philanthropist, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, had showered the people with gifts through his foundation, Ebele and Anyi Chuks Foundation. He built a multi-million naira ultra-modern two-storey block, containing six classrooms, an ICT department, laboratory and a multi-purpose hall for Isu Achara Primary School.

He also distributed 1,000 bags of rice, 50 motorcycles, 500 rappers, 50 electric grinding machines, 50 sewing machines, 18 hair dryers and 5,000 copies of exercise books to the pupils, widows and other indigent people.

As the items were lined up in front of the newly built two-storey building for onward distribution, the residents, especially the women and the youths could not hide their joy as they expressed this by singing their local songs and dancing around the premises.

President-General of Isu Clan Town Union, Maazi Nweze Reuben, expressed joy: “I do not know how to explain the man, Ifeanyi Chuks Odii. But know it that he is the highest philanthropist I have ever seen in life.

“Even when he was in the primary school, he was helping people. It runs in his veins. He started these philanthropic gestures in 2006 and has continued to date. What he is doing now is greater than what he did last year. So many people have benefited from him: students, widows, orphans, and the less privileged generally.

“So far, he has empowered many people in this community with tricycles, cars and started businesses for some others. He has given scholarships to some people and many of them have graduated. Today, you can see for yourself what he has lined up for people.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Nwachinemere Okereke, from Onicha Igboeze, said she was “very happy for his kind gestures.

“He has given us succour. This is not the first time I am benefiting from his foundation. My prayer is that God will replenish him.”

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Rose Obasi, from Onicha Enuagu, was also thankful:  “God will support him as he is supporting us, the widows. As I am, I have eye problems and I am a widow. So, God will show him mercy just as he is showing us today.”

Odii explained that the rationale for the gesture was a “mandate between us and God. I happen to be very fortunate enough to marry a wife who shares in my dreams. It has helped us a lot to be able to come up with ideas that would be very impactful to our communities.

“Over the last couple of years, Anyi Chuks Foundation can record that it has been over 10 years. And each of these years is all about giving back to the society. We have given a whole lot to education most especially. We have impacted the lives of the indigent and the down-trodden and we have been praying to God that each year we will do it, He will promote us more.

“What is special is that today, we have completed a block of six classrooms, multi-purpose hall, ICT centre, laboratory and because we came up with this idea two years ago where we said that we build a school for our community.

“This year makes it 101 years it has been in existence and for the fact that this is the same school I passed through; many businessmen have passed through, leaving it the way it has been was not the best for us. So, we decided to add value to this school.”

“There is no doubt that he has been a source of succour and help to the less privileged in this community and Ebonyi State in general. It is not easy to build a two-storey building of six classrooms and furnish it with laboratory and ICT centre and donate t

