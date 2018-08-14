Foundation boosts education in Enugu state

NAN

Janet Amu Foundation, an NGO on Tuesday gave cheques of N100,000 each as bursary to 10 indigent students in Aku community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu state.

Presenting the cheques to beneficiaries in Aku, the Founder of the Foundation, Mr Marcel Amu said that the affected students would continue to receive same amount until they acquired university education.

Amu said that another set of indigent students would be co-opted into the scheme when the beneficiaries would have graduated from university.

He said he was motivated to help the indigent students because he was from a poor background, adding that he had it tough before he could go to school.

“I am a geo-scientist and currently the manager, Joint Ventures Exploration.

“This is just an assistance, especially looking at my background. I was born poor by a woman with one hand who had challenges all her life to ensure that I became somebody in life.

“I felt that since God has been so wonderful to me, despite my humble beginning and all the things I went through in life, I should give something back to the society.

“It does not mean that I have enough but it is my desire to always touch lives.

“We should not wait till we have everything before we can help. People should not see this life as being too difficult that you cannot be of help to others,’’ he said.

According to him, the NGO will go into skills acquisition, help widows and widowers, the sick and other less privileged in the society as soon as its income grows.

On the funding of the foundation, he said that the company was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, adding it would solicit for funds to execute its programmes on the long run.

“At the moment, I am the one sponsoring the activities of the foundation.“

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Dr John Obike-Agu, said that the foundation had put in place rules to ensure that the money meant for the operations of the NGO was not diverted into other use.

Mr Innocent Didiugwu, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the donour for the gesture and promised that they would make good grades to continue to benefit from the bursary