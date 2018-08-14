– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Foundation boosts education in Enugu state
14th August 2018 - Hollywood Kevin Hart celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary
14th August 2018 - NNPC to establish 2 additional refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt
14th August 2018 - 2019: Gov. Dickson urges corps members to support INEC to achieve credible elections
14th August 2018 - Kenya launches modern diagnostics lab to boost HIV testing
14th August 2018 - Nasarawa Govt, U.S. based group partner to promote sports
14th August 2018 - President Ramaphosa proposes new sovereign wealth fund, party officials say
14th August 2018 - AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko on loan
14th August 2018 - Liverpool refer Salah to police over alleged phone use while driving
14th August 2018 - UN says favorable weather improves food security in Somalia
Home / National / Foundation boosts education in Enugu state
Foundation

Foundation boosts education in Enugu state

— 14th August 2018

NAN

Janet Amu Foundation, an NGO on Tuesday gave cheques of N100,000 each as bursary to 10 indigent students in Aku community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu state.

Presenting the cheques to beneficiaries in Aku, the Founder of the Foundation, Mr Marcel Amu said that the affected students would continue to receive same amount until they acquired university education.

Amu said that another set of indigent students would be co-opted into the scheme when the beneficiaries would have graduated from university.

He said he was motivated to help the indigent students because he was from a poor background, adding that he had it tough before he could go to school.

“I am a geo-scientist and currently the manager, Joint Ventures Exploration.

“This is just an assistance, especially looking at my background. I was born poor by a woman with one hand who had challenges all her life to ensure that I became somebody in life.

READ ALSO NNPC to establish 2 additional refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt

“I felt that since God has been so wonderful to me, despite my humble beginning and all the things I went through in life, I should give something back to the society.

“It does not mean that I have enough but it is my desire to always touch lives.

“We should not wait till we have everything before we can help. People should not see this life as being too difficult that you cannot be of help to others,’’ he said.

According to him, the NGO will go into skills acquisition, help widows and widowers, the sick and other less privileged in the society as soon as its income grows.

On the funding of the foundation, he said that the company was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, adding it would solicit for funds to execute its programmes on the long run.

“At the moment, I am the one sponsoring the activities of the foundation.“

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Dr John Obike-Agu, said that the foundation had put in place rules to ensure that the money meant for the operations of the NGO  was not diverted into other use.

Mr Innocent Didiugwu, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the donour for the gesture and promised that they would make good grades to continue to benefit from the bursary

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Foundation

Foundation boosts education in Enugu state

— 14th August 2018

NAN Janet Amu Foundation, an NGO on Tuesday gave cheques of N100,000 each as bursary to 10 indigent students in Aku community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu state. Presenting the cheques to beneficiaries in Aku, the Founder of the Foundation, Mr Marcel Amu said that the affected students would continue to receive same…

  • Warri

    NNPC to establish 2 additional refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has plans to establish 100,000-barrels-per-day brownfield refineries in Port-Harcourt and Warri to boost local refining of crude oil in the country. The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja. Ughamadu said that the…

  • alleged fraud

    Police arraign man, 58, in court for alleged fraud

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 58-year-old man, Adesokan Olusola, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud. The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for fraud. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that ‎the defendant committed the offence on April 14 in Ado-Ekiti. He said the defendant…

  • BUDGET

    FG borrows N410b locally to fund 2018 budget

    — 14th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Tuesday, disclosed that the Federal Government has so far borrowed N410 billion domestically to fund the 2018 budget. This is as the country’s domestic and external debt (the Federal Government and 36 States and the FCT), as at June 30, stands at N22.38 trillion ($73.21 billion)….

  • BENIN

    Woman collapses at Benin Airport while awaiting Atiku

    — 14th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin An aged woman identified as Grace Osagie, reportedly  collapsed, on Tuesday, at the Benin Airport while waiting for the arrival of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. According to an eyewitness, the woman suddenly slumped while standing under the sun alongside other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful who came to the airport in their large…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share