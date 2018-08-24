– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Foundation alerts on dangers of social media on teenagers
24th August 2018 - Howe wants Bournemouth to stay grounded after strong start
24th August 2018 - Days after Sallah, unsold rams litter Lagos markets
24th August 2018 - Osun guber: APC candidate promises to sustain full workers’ salary payment
24th August 2018 - Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku
24th August 2018 - West Ham Utd need to be more clinical to win at Arsenal — Arnautovic
24th August 2018 - The Bafarawa challenge
24th August 2018 - Foreign exchange on raw materials to yield N3tr – Onu
24th August 2018 - Spanish players’ union will fight La Liga plan to stage game in United States
24th August 2018 - Homesick: How desperate Zamfara IDPs forced their way back to villages
Home / National / Foundation alerts on dangers of social media on teenagers
TEENAGERS

Foundation alerts on dangers of social media on teenagers

— 24th August 2018

NAN

World Impact Development Foundation has advised parents, guardians and school teachers to teach and guide teenagers on the dangers associated with the use of social media.

Mr Dexter King, Peak Performance and Leadership Coach of the foundation, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

King alerted that social media sites have positive aspects as well as dangers that come with its usage.

READ ALSO Osun guber: APC candidate promises to sustain full workers’ salary payment

According to him, statistics has shown that a teenager spends averagely 27 hours weekly on social media.

He noted that the social media plays a significant role in defining social interaction where one can connect, relate and interact with several others from distant places.

He said social media has become a prominent part of life for many young people and teenagers, adding that unlike many adults they spend more time without thinking of its effect.

King said there are subtle daily dangers of social media that are either unknown, being ignored or minimised, thus the need to educate and set appropriate boundaries for them to stay safe.

“There are lots positive and negative aspects and teenagers need help and guidance on its usage, as they could ignorantly go beyond boundaries which may come with lots of consequences later in life.

“These sites become popular and easily accessible, with just a click, they can have varieties of information at their disposal and certainly there are dangers and effect teenagers are exposed to.

“When it comes to technology and teens, the dangerous things they are expose to are cyber bullying , sexing and online predators, which are incredibly damaging and issues that must be addressed,’’ he said.

King listed some dangers of social media to include loss of focus to academic work, noting that teens can get obsessive and addictive to social media which could become detrimental to their academic work.

READ ALSO Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku

“The time for their studies is mostly spent on frivolous activities of social media, like chatting, reading news feeds and visiting several links or gaming sites, hence affecting their academic performance.

“The danger of premature exposure, this exposes their fragile minds especially the girls to dangers of online world, such as various fashion trends which out of curiosity they want to practice.

“Teenagers are also often exposed to cyber-bullying which is usually done by sending intimidating or threatening messages through electronic communication, this also can lead to emotional trauma and loss of self-confidence.

“Access to unhealthy groups, social networking sites which allow hate groups to recruit and distribute propaganda, sexual predators who assault victims, and relying on rumours or unreliable information to make real life choices,’’ he added.

He further advised parents that teenagers must be taught to take caution of who they relate with, share personal or family information with on social media in order to groom future leaders.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TEENAGERS

Foundation alerts on dangers of social media on teenagers

— 24th August 2018

NAN World Impact Development Foundation has advised parents, guardians and school teachers to teach and guide teenagers on the dangers associated with the use of social media. Mr Dexter King, Peak Performance and Leadership Coach of the foundation, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja….

  • OSUN GUBER

    Osun guber: APC candidate promises to sustain full workers’ salary payment

    — 24th August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to sustain the payment of full salary the state government resumed in July when it paid all categories of workers in full. Governor Rauf Aregbesola opted for a modulated salary regime in 2015 as a palliative…

  • MATERIALS

    Foreign exchange on raw materials to yield N3tr – Onu

    — 24th August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government said that with the successful implementation of the National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development in the country, it would save N3 trillion in a period of five years. Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, stated this at the First National Consultantive forum for regulatory…

  • POLICE

    Police arrest one suspect over attack on Obaseki’s convoy

    — 24th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Operatives of the Edo State Police Command, on Thursday, arrested one Benson Ordia in connection with the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s convoy by members of Esan Youth Movement. Ordia, who was said to have been arrested at Igueben council area of the state,‎ is reportedly being detained at State Criminal Investigative…

  • YOUTHS

     Peter Obi, others to train 1,000 youths on employable skills

    — 24th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, and other business experts are billed to train over 1,000 youths in Anambra State on employable skills. The training which would be a weeklong event with the theme, ‘Let Youth Ace’, is aimed at drilling the youths in various aspects of skills, and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share