Forum condemns killing of Catholic priests, worshippers

— 30th April 2018

Bianca Iboma

The Idoma National Forum (INF) has called on the Federal Government to halt the bloodletting in Benue State.

INF, in a press statement signed by its president, Barr. Adoya Amali, at the weekend,  said over 2,000 Benue indigenes had been murdered adding that the recent killing of Catholic priests and parishioners is beyond herders and farmers clash.

The statement read in part, “We have been under siege for years by armed herdsmen  leading to the killing of over 2000 of our brothers, sisters and children but the new dimension of the Boko Haram type of terrorists attacks that has just been introduced into the conflict where they attacked St. Ignatius Catholic church in Gwer East local government area and they killed two reverend fathers and 17 other parishioners, followed closely by the attack on the African church in Logo LGA  all within a week has clearly gone beyond herdsmen farmers’ crisis and we condemn it in its entirety.

“We raise our collective voices against terrorist attacks on our land and it   must be stopped before it blossoms into a full- fledged conflagration”.

INF  in the statement is calls on rights groups and international organisations to  come to the aid of the state.

“The rationale for the withdrawal of the military personnel deployed to Benue on peace keeping exercise is suspicious. Is it that the situation has been brought under control or to pave ways  for more attacks?

We are calling on a human rights organizations in the country, the UN, ECOWAS to come to our aid otherwise we will be left with no option than to heed the call by our elder state man  to resort to self- defense,” it said.

