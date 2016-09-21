The Sun News
picsss-1

Former labour leader, Nwosu, joins APGA, plans road-show for Obiano in Lagos

— 21st September 2016

From Chinedu Asadu, Enugu

It was a historic moment recently in Anambra State as former President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Engr. Uzodinma Nwosu, joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
An APGA membership card was presented to him at an elaborate ceremony held at his Nnewi North Local Government Area ward amid cheers from dignitaries from all walks of life who graced the occasion.
An ostensibly elated Engr. Nwosu said that he joined APGA to assist in building a better Anambra State.
He disclosed that he has done a lot in Lagos State and was coming home to contribute his own quota towards the development of Anambra State.
Nwosu pointed out that he was spurred to join APGA when he came with M.I.P Farms’ officials to seal an MoU with the Anambra State government to invest in the Agricultural sector of the state, saying that the trip afforded him and the M.I.P farm officials the opportunity to get first-hand information about the performance of the Governor Willie Obiano’s administration.
He noted that Obiano’s developmental initiatives in Anambra State convinced them beyond every reasonable doubt that the governor was truly working, hence his resolve to join APGA to help him in his good works.
He praised the governor’s performance in agriculture and other sectors of the state economy.
Nwosu also observed that Governor Obiano has created a lot of job opportunities for the teeming youths of the state through his robust agricultural initiative.
The former labour leader also disclosed that plans were underway to organize a sensitization road-show to showcase the gains of Governor Obiano’s administration in agriculture in the state in Lagos.
He said that his aim of initiating the road-show in conjunction with Ministry of Agriculture was to woo the Yoruba and other non-indigene investors based in Lagos to come and tap from the Anambra State agricultural potentials by investing in the state’s agricultural sector.
He promised to do his best to ensure that APGA remains the party to beat in Anambra State, saying that APGA was the only party that would Ndi-Anambra to the Promised Land.
Also speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant Governor Obiano on Budget Supervision, Hon. Melie, expressed joy over the decision of Engr. Nwosu to join the APGA family.
He stated that it was the wish of the party to welcome those that have the interest of the development of the state and the country at heart into its fold.
He described Nwosu as a big fish whose goodwill locally and internationally would be of advantage to APGA.
On behalf of Governor Obiano he assured Nwosu that the APGA family would not let him down, assuring that he would be availed the opportunity to make meaningful impact for development of Anambra State and Nigeria at large.
He eulogized Obiano for his transformation agenda and ensuring security of lives and property in the state.
Melie urged the Nnewi people to do their best to return Governor Obiano to office in the forthcoming 2017 governorship election to enable him complete the good works his administration is doing for Ndi-Anambra.
Also the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Afam Mbanefo, in his speech described APGA as an unstoppable moving train that was poised to take Ndi-Anambra to their envisaged Promise Land.
He commended Engr. Nwosu for taking the decision to join APGA, saying that with his track record, it was obvious that he would be a great asset to the party and not a liability.
The high point of the event was when the Nnewi people unanimously endorsed Governor Obiano for a second term, saying that he has done well in his first tenure in office.
Other eminent personalities that graced the occasion are the Managing Director of Fancee Construction Company, Prince Okwuosa; Hon. Victor Okoye, majority leader, Anambra State House of Assembly; and Hon. Engr. Mike, SSA to the governor on Agriculture.

