The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Former Katsina Governor Shema faces 24-count fraud charges
10th April 2018 - I’ve no plan to leave APC, says Ortom
10th April 2018 - Ohanaeze tasks Army on Igbo killed during Op. PYTHON DANCE
10th April 2018 - Buhari running for 2nd term good for Biafra – IPOB, MASSOB
10th April 2018 - Why insecurity endures in Nigeria, by Gov. Wike
10th April 2018 - 1,371 indigent students benefit from David Mark’s scholarship scheme
10th April 2018 - Verdi strike: Lufthansa cancels Lagos, P’ Harcourt, Abuja flights
10th April 2018 - 2019: Okorocha planning to destroy APGA, Oye alleges
10th April 2018 - Smugglers now conceal rice, contraband items in cement trucks
10th April 2018 - Bauchi police kill 3 suspected armed robbers, recover cache of arms
Home / Cover / National / Former Katsina Governor Shema faces 24-count fraud charges
SHEMA

Former Katsina Governor Shema faces 24-count fraud charges

— 10th April 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The trial of the immediate past Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, began at a Katsina High Court on Tuesday as he pleaded not guilty to a 24-count charges brought against him and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Shema is standing trial alongside a former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Sani Makana, former state ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba, and a former Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Governments, Lawal Rufai.

The charges against the accused persons border on criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, fraud and forgery, said to involve a total of about N11 billion which, crimes covered in sections 96, 311, 363, 366 and 85 of the penal code, Cap 96, Laws of Katsina State 1991.

The trial Judge, Justice Ibrahim Bako, adjourned the matter to the 30th and 31st of May 2018 following failure of the the first prosecution witness, Ibrahim Dabo, to provide documentary report of a government committee which investigated activities of the 34 local government councils during Shema’s tenure.

The EFCC lead counsel, Chief Lateef Fagbemi and Shema’s counsel, Joseph Daudu, had agreed that the adjournment was necessary to enable the witness produce the required document.

Shema’s case began since 2016 following several petitions to the government of Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, alleging financial irregularities leading to the setting up of a judicial commission of inquiry which indicted Shema and the others.

The trial had suffered a temporary setback following Shema’s protest which questioned the jurisdiction of the Katsina High Court to try him, a development which dragged the matter as far as the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court eventually ruled last December that the Katsina High Court was competent to handle the matter.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SHEMA

Former Katsina Governor Shema faces 24-count fraud charges

— 10th April 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina The trial of the immediate past Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, began at a Katsina High Court on Tuesday as he pleaded not guilty to a 24-count charges brought against him and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Shema is standing trial alongside a former Commissioner for Local…

  • LEAVE Ortom

    I’ve no plan to leave APC, says Ortom

    — 10th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he has no intentions of decamping from the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) as being speculated in some quarters. The governor said this while addressing APC expanded caucus, on Tuesday, at the Government House, in Makurdi. He also refuted allegations that was planning…

  • PYTHON Nwodo

    Ohanaeze tasks Army on Igbo killed during Op. PYTHON DANCE

    — 10th April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called Nigerian military to fished out those soldiers that massacred the Igbo during the Operation PYTHON DANCE vowing not to relent until they were fished out. resident-General of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, stated this, on Tuesday, at the Night of Tributes organised in…

  • BIAFRA

    Buhari running for 2nd term good for Biafra – IPOB, MASSOB

    — 10th April 2018

    The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) have described the declaration by President Buhari of his intention to seek reelection in 2019 as a welcome development, predicting that it would ultimately work to the benefit of Biafran independence. The groups said that a Buhari…

  • INSECURITY Wike

    Why insecurity endures in Nigeria, by Gov. Wike

    — 10th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that the nation’s security degenerated dangerously because the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government chose to play politics with the security challenge in the State. Governor Wike  also called on professionals to show interest in political developments in the country, as to ensure…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share