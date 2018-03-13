Former ECOMOG commander Major Gen Shelpidi buried today

Ali Abare, Gombe

It was all tears as the remains of former ECOMOG Commander Major General Timothy Mai Shelpidi (retd) was buried Tuesday at his Boh country home in Shongom local government area of Gombe State.

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, who led the state government’s delegation to the funeral, described Major General Shelpidi death as a big blow, not only to the state, but to the country as a whole, adding that his contributions right from the Nigerian Army to the present democracy have been monumental; and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Also speaking was the wife of the late soldier, Mrs. Ruth Shelpidi, who said her husband had demonstrated how a true nationalist ought to live, describing him as a man who lived for the unity and peaceful coexistence of the country until his death.

“My dear husband, it is with great pain you left me. I look to my right and left, nobody to help me again, but I know God is with me and the Church you left me with,” Mrs Shelpidi mourned.

Major General Shelpidi, 70, died after a protracted illness at the Federal Medical Center Abuja on March 2.

He was born on September 1948 and joined the Nigerian Army in1967. He was the Force Commander, ECOMOG, Liberia from 1998 to 1999.

He left behind his wife, children, grandchildren and an aged mother.

In his condolence message, Senator David Mark described Shelpidi as a gallant officer and gentleman, whose death was devastating

“Shelpidi died at a time when his wealth of experience is most needed to navigate through the socia, political and security challenges facing the nation,” Mark said.