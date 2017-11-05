Former CAN chairman now Bishop of Bible Faith Evangelical Mission

Pastor David Omorinoye, a former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Irepodun LGA of Kwara, has become the Bishop of the Bible Faith Evangelical Mission Inc.

Omorinoye, a Senior Pastor of the church, was proclaimed the Bishop on Sunday during the church’s special session at its headquarters in Omu-Aran in Irepodun LGA.

He is at present the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Omu-Aran Chapter.

According to the church’s Secretary, Pastor Atolagbe Joseph, the elevation of Omorinoye, was based on his outstanding performance and devotion to the service of God and the church.

The secretary said that Omorinoye’s exceptional qualities and devotion to the service of God and man made him suitable for the post.

“Omorinoye’s elevation was based on merit.

“His sterling qualities endeared him to his church members; hence, his elevation to the new position.

“He becomes the first Presiding Bishop of the mission,” the secretary added.

He said that consecration service for Omorinoye had been scheduled for April, 7.

In his remarks, Omorinoye promised to be more committed to God’s work.

He urged members of the church to be more dedicated in their assignments.

The bishop called for peaceful, free and fair local government elections scheduled for Nov. 18 in Kwara.

