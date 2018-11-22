NAN

Mico Prastalo, a former war commander charged for war crimes, committed suicide on Wednesday night in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (BiH) city of Sanski Most, located 250 kilometres northwest of capital Sarajevo.

Prastalo was tried before court of BiH for crimes against humanity conducted during the country’s war from 1992-1995, Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) confirmed to local media on Thursday.

Police officers received information that a lifeless body was found in a personal vehicle and after the examination, a coroner found that death of Prastalo, 73, occurred in a violent way using firearms.

“All circumstances point to the fact that suicide was committed by firearms,” Snezana Galic, spokesperson of MIA confirmed.

On the basis of the warrant issued by BiH Prosecutor’s Office, members of State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) arrested Prastalo last December. In January this year, Court of BiH charged him of crimes against humanity, followed by the start of trial in May this year.

According to the indictment, Prastalo was commander of the 6th battalion, which was part of the 6th Brigade of the Republika Srpska Army, and participated in the persecution of the civilian Muslim and Croat population in Kljuc and Sanski Most areas.