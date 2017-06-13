The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - Forgive Akpeyi, Agu begs Nigerians, as Iheanacho apologises to Rohr
13th June 2017 - Confederations Cup: FIFA dismisses concerns over Cameroon
13th June 2017 - Amosun keeps democracy alive
13th June 2017 - Associates of deadly kidnapper, Ghana, arrested
13th June 2017 - We’ll protect Shell investments, Wike assures House of Representatives
13th June 2017 - 4 die in Cross River cult war
13th June 2017 - Militant group, NDA, alien to Delta –Okowa
13th June 2017 - Forget propaganda, PDP can never die -Udom
13th June 2017 - Pope set to sack Ahiara priests over church crisis
13th June 2017 - Quit notice: APGA calls for Igbo defection from APC
Home / Sports / Forgive Akpeyi, Agu begs Nigerians, as Iheanacho apologises to Rohr

Forgive Akpeyi, Agu begs Nigerians, as Iheanacho apologises to Rohr

— 13th June 2017

THE goalkeeper trainer of the Super Eagles, of Nigeria Alloy Agu has begged football loving Nigerians to forgive goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi who has been roundly blamed for the goals Nigeria conceded against South Africa.

Akpeyi had come under heavy criticism for his goal- keeping role that saw him concede two cheap goals against South Africa , with many insisting he could have done better.

Agu, assured Nigerians that the technical crew are doing their best to beef up the team in all departments, and called for calm as the team is still a work in progress.

“We, the technical crew, are currently doing our best to make sure we put smiles in our fans’ faces. From the goal keeping department down to the midfield and attack, everything is still work in progress.

“I am sure our fans will be waiting to see a better per- formance in our next game. I am using this medium to apologize for the team’s woes.

“We will do our best to make sure the goal keepers and players work hands in hand to correct all the mistakes committed in the match with the South Africans in Uyo.

“We know the danger in losing an opening game, especially at home and I am confident we will pull surprises.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City forward, Kelechi Iheana- cho had sent his apologies to Gernot Rohr for his poor conduct after he was substituted.

Iheanacho was yanked off for Olarewaju Kayode as Nigeria, chased an equaliser. The forward strolled off the pitch slowly despite the Eagles trailing, he even had to be hurried off the pitch by a South African player.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Associates of deadly kidnapper, Ghana, arrested

— 13th June 2017

By Christopher Oji Suspected associates of  notorious kidnapper, Terwase Akwaza, aka Ghana, have been arrested. The suspects, Dondo Orsaa Terhile Mbaloha and Teryima Ihiambe, aka Clark, were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) yesterday at various locations within Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. The suspects and their kingpin, Ghana,…

Share

  • We’ll protect Shell investments, Wike assures House of Representatives

    — 13th June 2017

    Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured that his administration will continue to protect Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and its investments in the state. The governor said there is no need for the SPDC to relocate from Rivers, as the action will negatively affect the economy of the state and Nigeria. Speaking when he granted…

    Share

  • 4 die in Cross River cult war

    — 13th June 2017

    From Judex Okoro, Calabar Four persons are feared dead in a bloody clash among three rival cult groups in Cross River State. While three persons were killed in Ogoja, as a result of the cult war between the Vikins and the KKK in Abakpa,Ogoja Local Government Area in northern part of the state, one person…

    Share

  • Militant group, NDA, alien to Delta –Okowa

    — 13th June 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has described the militant group, New Delta Avengers (NDA), as a source of distraction being sponsored by fifth columnists, to create tension in the state in particular and the Niger Delta region in general. The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in…

    Share

  • Forget propaganda, PDP can never die -Udom

    — 13th June 2017

    By Ismail Omipidan Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state was in Lagos recently to interact with some Journalists, where he spoke about his mid-term report, the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other issues of national interest. Just before you came in, we saw some slides indicating that you are already producing…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share