Forget recession, celebrate Christmas in best way –Cleric urges Christians

Pastor Samson Olasunkanmi of Believers Church of Christ, Ilorin, has urged Christians to forget recession and celebrate Christmas in a big way.

Olasunkanmi, who made the urge in Ilorin on Wednesday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said Christians must celebrate the birth of Christ as deserved.

He said that all might be well the economic situation in the country; Christians must make themselves happy by thanking God for being alive to celebrate the birth of Christ.

“Every December 25 for all Christians must be celebrated because it is a unique day. A day our Christ saviour was born. No matter the circumstances, we must be lively and rejoice in Christ.

“It is no more news that the situation in the country is bad. We all know that majority struggle to survive in this period of inflation, but that must not stop us from celebrating our saviour in the best way,” he said.

The pastor, however, advised Christians to use Christmas season to pray for the good of the country.

He also called on Christians to be cheerful givers by demonstrating act of giving to people around them. (NAN)