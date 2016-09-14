Forget about Biafra, Buhari tells agitators

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha, Aloysius Attah, Onitsha, Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki , David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi, Okey Sampson, Aba, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, told those agitating for the state of Biafra to perish the idea.

The president insisted Nigeria will remain indivisible.

He spoke in his hometown of Daura, in Katsina State, where he spent the Eid-el-Kabir holiday where he received over 100 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Daura Local Government Area of the state.

“Tell your colleagues who want Biafra to forget about it,” said the president.

The president’s spokeagainst the backdrop of peaceful marches in the South East to mark the 17th anniversary of non-violent agitation for the actualisation of the state of Biafra. The anniversary march held in many towns in the South East and parts of the South South geo-political zones.

Addressing the corps members from the South East, yesterday, Buhari added: “As a military commander, I walked from Degem, a border town between the North and the East, to the border between Cameroon and Nigeria.

“I walked on my foot for most of the 30 months that we fought the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, in which at least 2 million Nigerians were killed. We were made by our leaders to go and fight Biafra not because of money or oil, because oil was not critical factor then, but because of one Nigeria. So, if leadership at various levels failed, it was not the fault of the rest of Nigerians who have no quarrel with one another.

“So, please tell your colleagues that we must be together to build this country. It is big enough for us and potentially big enough in terms of resources.

“Those who work hard will earn a respectable living. I have seen this country, I fought for this country and I will continue to work for the unity of this country.”