Forex: SON charges Nosak on local sourcing of raw materials

Adewale Sanyaolu

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has charged Nosak Fam Produce Limited, a subsidiary of Nosak Group to continuously look inwards towards the local sourcing of raw materials in order to reduce demand for foreign exchange.

Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, gave the charge at the presentation of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) product quality certificate to Nosak Farm Produce Limited in Festac, Lagos recently.

Represented by the SON Lagos State Office Zone III Coordinator Mrs. Ngozi Ekwueme, Abolama said the move to encourage companies to source raw materials locally was aimed at supporting the Federal Government’s backward integration policy .

He encouraged the management and staff of Nosak Farm Produce Limited to continuously improve the quality of the vegetable oil.

Started in 2006, MANCAP is a mandatory product certification scheme put in place by SON to ensure that all locally manufactured products in the country conform to the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) before such products are presented for sale in the market or exported.

Aboloma, stated that Nosak Farm Produce Limited was awarded the SON prestigious quality mark because the company’s vegetable oil has constantly met the requirements of SON.

‘‘After a series of MANCAP inspections to the company and corroborative and extensive analyses from in-house, third party and SON laboratories, the vegetable oil was adjudged to have met the requirements of NIS 230:2000 and therefore certified,’’.

The SON DG also stated that Nosak Famili Vegetable Oil is well fortified with the necessary vitamin A that is essential to good health of children, women and the general public.

Receiving the MANCAP certificate from SON, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Robert Ogirri, expressed gratitude to the regulating body for finding the company worthy for the award.

He further commended the hard work of his team and assured SON that the company will continually ensure the best quality vegetable oil towards building the nation’s economy and boosting the image of the manufacturing sector.

Nosak Farm Produce Limited is a 200 tonne capacity fully automated vegetable oil refinery with 12 tanks measuring 2.7 million litres each.