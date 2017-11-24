The Sun News
Latest
24th November 2017 - Forex hike may affect Enyimba Stadium completion
24th November 2017 - My unfulfilled dream with Kefee –Widower
24th November 2017 - African Queen feud: Tuface, blackface’s $.4m trapped!
24th November 2017 - Gandoki, others on parade as Orange Global Achivement Awards honours deserving Nigerians
24th November 2017 - Jared Murray Bruce set to tie the knot
24th November 2017 - Why I’m passionate about less privileged –Joseph Odobeatu, O’Jez Music boss
24th November 2017 - I’ll gladly raise funds for the needy -Mabel Oboh
24th November 2017 - Why I sing against hunger –Sound Sultan, musician
24th November 2017 - Don Moen, Donnie McClurkin, Frank Edwards for The Experience 2017
24th November 2017 - Diezani: FG must request extradition –UK
Home / Sports / Forex hike may affect Enyimba Stadium completion

Forex hike may affect Enyimba Stadium completion

— 24th November 2017

There are fears that Enyimba Stadium project may still face further delay before being completed in spite of the N100m released early this week by the Abia State government to the contractor handling the project.
The delay would be as a result of hike in forex that has seen the naira coming to an all time low.
A competent source disclosed that the contractor, Monimichelle had before now only imported part of the materials needed for the project while waiting to get more funds from the Abia state government.
As it stands now, with the naira, euro exchange rate standing at over 400 to one, there would be a variation in cost for the project to be realized.
“The exchange rate keeps going up everyday against the naira. And with the delay in the release of funds on the part of government, there is no magic the contractor can perform. All the materials needed to complete the project are being imported from Europe and that is a lot of challenge.”
It would be noted that the Samson Siasia Stadium project in Yenagoa suffered a similar fate with the state government rising to the occasion. The Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson recently doled out more funds to the tune of N350m to ensure the completion of the Yenagoa stadium which may be commissioned before the end of the year.
The Samson Siasia Stadium when completed would boast of the best playing pitch in the country. Dickson has been getting accolades for making the stadium project a priority.

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Diezani: FG must request extradition –UK

— 24th November 2017

•Writes Charly Boy group From Magnus Eze, Abuja The British Government has said extradition of former Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, to face corruption charges in Nigeria is  possible but that would be on the request of the Federal Government. Mrs. Alison-Madueke is in London, awaiting formal corruption charges and possibly, trial, in the…

  • Ogun’ll construct more roads in 2018 –Amosun

    — 24th November 2017

    By Zika Bobby and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has said his administration will construct more urban, semi urban and rural roads in 2018, to ensure overall development of the state. Amosun, who disclosed this  on the floor of the House of Assembly while presenting the 2018 Appropriation Bill, listed the names of…

  • Oyo Assembly, commissioner tango over alleged insubordination

    — 24th November 2017

    From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Oyo State House of Assembly has passed a vote of no confidence in Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, over alleged insubordination and arrogance. This decision was preceded by a mild drama when Olowofela appeared before lawmakers at yesterday’s plenary, to answer alleged halving of funds meant for…

  • Zik’s wife urges Igbo women to go into politics

    — 24th November 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Wife of Nigeria’s first President, Prof Uche Azikiwe, has called on Igbo women to go fully into politics, just as their male counterpart. Prof Azikiwe made this call at a one-day international Igbo women’s conference organised by Ohanaeze Igbo Women Organisation Worldwide, in collaboration with Ezumezu Ndigbo Women Organisation Worldwide, in…

  • Adebanjo, Ezeife blame military for Nigeria’s structural defects

    — 24th November 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former governor of old Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, have blamed past military governments for the current, structural defects generating debate and problems in the country. Ezeife and  Adebanjo spoke at the unveiling of a book, “We can’t all be wrong, Nigeria and the restructuring…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share