Foreign Minister summons US ambassador over Trump comment

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has summoned the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, to register Nigeria’s displeasure over a negative remark allegedly said by the President of the United States Donald Trump about African countries.

President Trump was reported to have specifically referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “shithole countries” during a White House meeting on immigration reform last week Thursday.

Following myriads of international reactions which included the United Nations and African Union, Trump said he he is not racist and would not have made such comment.

But opposition senator, Dick Durbin, told reporters that the U.S. President said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist.

The Democrat from Illinois, said “But I cannot believe that in the history of the White House, in that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken words that I personally heard our President speak yesterday.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was yet to issue a statement on the outcome of the meeting which held behind closed doors.