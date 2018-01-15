The Sun News
Latest
15th January 2018 - Foreign Minister summons US ambassador over Trump comment
15th January 2018 - Armed Forces Remembrance: Ajimobi, GOC task Nigerians on selfless service
15th January 2018 - Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Katsina govt. hails military on security
15th January 2018 - ‘Injurious falsehood’ trial of Sen. Misau begins Jan. 29
15th January 2018 - I won’t shield any criminal – Buhari assures
15th January 2018 - 12 000 flee as Philippines warns of volcano eruption
15th January 2018 - World one step away from nuclear war, Pope warns
15th January 2018 - Saudi Arabia to reopen luxury hotel used as prison during corruption purge
15th January 2018 - Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors
15th January 2018 - Kebbi govt. donates N20m to Nigerian Legion
Home / Cover / Foreign Minister summons US ambassador over Trump comment

Foreign Minister summons US ambassador over Trump comment

— 15th January 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has summoned the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, to register Nigeria’s displeasure over a negative remark allegedly said by the President of the United States Donald Trump about African countries.

President Trump was reported to have specifically referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African  nations as “shithole countries” during a White House meeting on immigration reform last week Thursday.

Following myriads of international reactions which included the United Nations and African Union, Trump said he he is not racist and would not have made such comment.

But opposition senator, Dick Durbin, told reporters that the U.S. President said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist.

The Democrat from Illinois, said “But I cannot believe that in the history of the White House, in that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken words that I personally heard our President speak yesterday.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was yet to issue a statement on the outcome of the meeting which held behind closed doors.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Foreign Minister summons US ambassador over Trump comment

— 15th January 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has summoned the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, to register Nigeria’s displeasure over a negative remark allegedly said by the President of the United States Donald Trump about African countries. President Trump was reported to have specifically referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African…

  • Armed Forces Remembrance: Ajimobi, GOC task Nigerians on selfless service

    — 15th January 2018

    (NAN) Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and Maj. Gen Chukwunedum Abraham, the GOC of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, on Monday called on Nigerians to embrace the art of selfless service to humanity. They made the call after laying the wreath in commemoration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Government House…

  • Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Katsina govt. hails military on security

    — 15th January 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State Government has commended the ‘tireless efforts’ of the military at checking the menace of armed banditry and cattle rustling in the area. Speaking, on Monday, on the occasion of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Katsina, the deputy governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, said that the military had shown…

  • ‘Injurious falsehood’ trial of Sen. Misau begins Jan. 29

    — 15th January 2018

    NAN An FCT High Court Maitama on Monday adjourned until January 29 commencement of trial of Senator Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi-Central), charged with injurious falsehood. Misau was dragged before the court by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN),  on a five-count charge. The charge bordered on injurious falsehood against…

  • I won’t shield any criminal – Buhari assures

    — 15th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the leadership of Benue State that he would not shield or protect any criminal who maimed and killed the people in any part of the state and the entire country. This was even as he has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to arrest…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share