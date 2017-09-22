The Sun News
Home / National / Foreign loans: Senate moves against 'reckless spending' state govts

Foreign loans: Senate moves against ‘reckless spending’ state govts

— 22nd September 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The Senate, on Thursday, set machinery in motion for ensuring proper utilisation of the loans collected by respective state governors. The upper chamber’s move was sequel to the series of complaints from Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation on non utilisation of foreign loans collected by their respective state governments for projects execution with  attendant rising debt profile.

The Senate specifically met officials of the World Bank in Nigeria to map out strategies of ensuring proper utilisation of loans collected by the state governments.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, said the move by the Senate was  in line with the need for fiscal discipline in public spending, especially on monies borrowed by the affected state governments in form of loans to facilitate development and prevent backwardness and  burdensome debts in the states.

 

  • Gombe health workers join nationwide strike

    — 22nd September 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Health workers at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, have joined their colleagues on indefinite strike action to press home their demands. The workers, under the umbrella of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), made known their intention in a statement issued by the branch Publicity Secretary, Bello Idris, on Thursday. In…

  • Op. RUWAN WUTA 1: NAF destroys more Boko-Haram terrorists camps

    — 22nd September 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says it has destroyed several boko haram terrorists camps in Borno State at its just concluded “Operation RUWAN WUTA l”. The exercise aimed at raining significant fire on the terrorists’ hideouts and degrade their ability to operate freely, led to the destruction of the terrorists hideouts…

  • Refrain from hate speeches – NUJ appeals to Nigerians

    — 22nd September 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State council, has appealed to Nigerians to refrain from engaging in hate speeches so as to douse tension and promote mutual co-existence among various ethnic groups in the country. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the congress meeting of…

  • NGO Bill: Stop the cheap lies, Jibril replies Odinkalu

    — 22nd September 2017

    Says some NGOs funding terrorism in northeast  From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Hon. Umar Buba Jibril, Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, has described as propaganda and cheap lies allegations by Human rights lawyer and former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, that the NGO regulation bill, is totalitarian…

