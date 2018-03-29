The Sun News
Latest
29th March 2018 - Foreign investors to dump equities ahead of 2019 elections –ABCON boss
29th March 2018 - Corn silk: Amazing beauty provider!
29th March 2018 - Messed up by scabies
29th March 2018 - How to prevent glaucoma –Consultant ophthalmologist
29th March 2018 - How to treat leg ulcer
29th March 2018 - Bend down boutique
29th March 2018 - Malnutrition hits Osun children
29th March 2018 - How Deeper Life Church gave lifeline to Gbagada community, builds bridge, others
29th March 2018 - Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music
29th March 2018 - David-West replies Ogundokun:
Home / Business / Foreign investors to dump equities ahead of 2019 elections –ABCON boss

Foreign investors to dump equities ahead of 2019 elections –ABCON boss

— 29th March 2018

…Says multiple exchange rates hurt Naira stability

Foreign investors who invested billions of dollars in the equities market are likely to exit the market ahead of the 2019 elections, the President, of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said yesterday.

Speaking to finance journalists in Lagos, he said the negative implication of exit of portfolio investors from the local bourse raises major concern on naira’s continued stability.

According to him, there would be further external sector imbalances in a run-up to 2019 elections even as equity market imbalance is likely to increase.

He said the, “the development in the stock market and its closeness to campaign politics is worrisome. It raises lots of concerns on the relatively stable foreign exchange market. The investors in the stock market are largely portfolio investors from international markets and will at any given time decide to dump their holdings and take huge dollars from the economy as they repatriate both capital and their profits to other lucrative destinations.”

Gwadabe said ABCON has established the naijabdcs.com, a live rate engine room to be rolled out soon, as part of its strategy to enhance transparency, price discovery and attracting billions of dollars through Diaspora remittances. The group is also working with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to automate its operations for online real time returns rendition.

Gwadabe described the portfolio investors as capitalists driven solely by profits. He said the foreign portfolio investors will, ahead of the election, increase the volume of hot money in circulation, leading to naira depreciation as dollar demand rises. He explained that speculative capital flows or hot money is the flow of funds (or capital) from one country to another in order to earn a short-term profit on interest rate differences and/or anticipated exchange rate shifts.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Foreign investors to dump equities ahead of 2019 elections –ABCON boss

— 29th March 2018

…Says multiple exchange rates hurt Naira stability Foreign investors who invested billions of dollars in the equities market are likely to exit the market ahead of the 2019 elections, the President, of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said yesterday. Speaking to finance journalists in Lagos, he said…

  • Killings: TY Danjuma, DHQ and the poor people of Taraba

    — 29th March 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo In a rare outburst, former Minister of Defence and elder statesman Gen Theophilus Danjuma (retd) recently accused the Nigerian army of allegedly colluding with bandits to kill and maim the people of Taraba State and others outside the state. He went further to say that relying on the military for defence against the…

  • Urgent step must be taken to rescue Imo –Sen Anyanwu

    — 29th March 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu,  Abuja Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges. A top player in Imo politics, the lawmaker is vying for the governorship of the state on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). A two time Chairman of Ikeduru council and erstwhile member of the state assembly, Senator Anyanwu…

  • When Lagos West senatorial district endorsed Ambode

    — 29th March 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje The gale of endorsement blowing across the country, which has seen political party chieftains endorsing state governors and other public office holders to continue in office in 2019 hit Lagos West Senatorial zone on Friday March 9, 2018. On that day, elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from zone, cutting across religious and…

  • Railways: Senate decries marginalisation of South South, South East

    — 29th March 2018

    •Calls for restoration of eastern rail lines Fred Itua, Abuja  Senate  has decried alleged marginalisation of the South South and South East, following exclusion of the two regions from the ongoing Nigerian Railway Development Project, championed by the Federal Government. Adopting a motion sponsored by Senator Victor Umeh from Anambra State, Senate called on the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share