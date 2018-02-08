The Sun News
8th February 2018 - Force HQ to move against officers misconduct
Force HQ to move against officers misconduct

— 8th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Force headquarters of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to check unprofessional conduct of its officers and men.

It has also set in motion measures to address issues of indolence, laziness, truancy and poor output among its rank and file.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Olatunde Akintunde, who disclosed this in Yenagoa during a familiarization tour of the Bayelsa state Police Command, stated that policing remains the best profession in the world.

Mr. Rasheed Olatunde Akintunde, who made this known yesterday during a familiarization visit to the Bayelsa State Police Command, said study by the Police Headquarters has shown that slightly over 20 per cent of Police personnel in security formations are active and working, and the Force would soon introduce measures to ensure that the other 80 per cent complement the hard work of the active personnel.

According to him, the Force is not meant for lazy, mischievous and unprofessional persons as the profession is reserved for men of integrity.

“There is no other job better than the Police. If you move out, a policeman with only whistle can stop anyone irrespective of the position. That is when you will know that this job is the best. Police Force is not for lazy persons. A police personnel may be called at anytime and any hour of the day. Your uniform must be ready by your side. He must be professional and know what you are doing.

The job is not for lazy person with doubtful characters. And it is easy because record keeping has made the job easy. Studies shows that only 20 per cent of policemen are working in formations. A DPO may come and identify those 20 per cent and work with them. If those 20 per cent score high in hard work, it may not reflect because of those that are indolent. When the Commissioner of Police mentioned issues of manpower, I want those on ground to know that we will double our effort to work.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Don Awunah, said though the prevailing crimes in the state are that of crime of passion, armed robbery, kidnapping and sea piracy, “the performance index have shown that the state ranks low among crime-infested states. It is due to the partnership and synergy with the State Government and the people of the State.”

Awunah told the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) that though the issue of shortage of personnel was a challenge, the Bayelsa Police Command under his supervision has introduced high visibility policing with a human face.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th February 2018 at 6:44 pm
    Reply

    The brainwashed illiterate fools nickname military, police etc. are terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc., decide now where you belong- either you are for the natives of this territory of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives or you are for fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Any native of this territory of the natives who do not stand for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. God Is With Us!!!

