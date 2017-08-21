The Sun News
Home / National / FOR THE RECORDS: Full text of President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on Monday

FOR THE RECORDS: Full text of President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on Monday

— 21st August 2017

My dear citizens,

I am very grateful to God and to all Nigerians for their prayers. I am pleased to be back on home soil among my brothers and sisters.

2. In the course of my stay in the United Kingdom, I have been kept in daily touch with events at home. Nigerians are robust and lively in discussing their affairs, but I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far.

3. In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analyzed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united.

4. Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.

5. Every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance.

6. I believe the very vast majority of Nigerians share this view.

7. This is not to deny that there are legitimate concerns. Every group has a grievance. But the beauty and attraction of a federation is that it allows different groups to air their grievances and work out a mode of co-existence.

8. The National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse.

9. The national consensus is that, it is better to live together than to live apart.

10. Furthermore, I am charging the Security Agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months be a sign to relax.

11. Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety.

12. Therefore we are going to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against, elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets, kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers. We shall tackle them all.

13. Finally, dear Nigerians, our collective interest now is to eschew petty differences and come together to face common challenges of economic security, political evolution and integration as well as lasting peace among all Nigerians.

14. I remain resolutely committed to ensuring that these goals are achieved and maintained. I am so glad to be home.

15. Thank you and may God bless our dear Nation. (NAN)

    no remorse for long absence even though nature came calling.no regrets for possibilities occassioned by his internationally protracted absenteeism.no apologies.the body language did not change;the spoken words the same.therefore mr president came back not a ‘born-again’.one would infer that while on sick bed he was angry with some people.he had narrowed his target and tagged them ‘the irresponsible’.and on them he shall invoke ‘ruthlessness’.to hell with your clamour for restructuring.and for the agitators for break-up he had un-unwittingly and blanketly criminalised and gave a hand-out to the security agents.khai,damnkpuru-uba.inshah allah,he will resolutely and ruthlessly ……..wonderful,he had a bedroom midnight heart to heart discussion with ojukwu.emeka odumegwu ojukwu was a man who always saw Nigeria’s tomorrow many days ahead.in 2003 he saw that PMB would return as president in 2015.and perhaps ojukwu also agreed with him that from 2015 (and may be onwards) Nigeria shall be divided along 95% and 5%.that those who engage in the same trade with the president shall have the leave to unleash terror unless they are given choice places(state sponsored ranching) for their private businesses.and ojukwu also saw that the spirit of Aburi shall resurrect and also agreed with him to destroy those that shall be possessed by the spirit.pretty good,ojukwu agreed with him that he can make 1000 appointments without anyperson from the southeast.well,ojukwu is gone and cannot tell what he spent two days and two nights discussing with PMB.until ojukwu gives his own side of the story I would say that PMB’s emotional reference to his august visitor would remain a one sided story.

