The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - 15 Things You Should Know About Hope Hicks, Donald Trump’s New White House Communications Director
13th September 2017 - FOR THE RECORD: Illegality of Nnamdi Kanu’s house arrest by the army
13th September 2017 - Following Abia violence, group urges northerners to avoid reprisals
13th September 2017 - Lagos’ll produce first female governor someday – Ambode
13th September 2017 - Sustain bio-response capability against disease outbreak – US envoy
13th September 2017 - FEC orders probe of NIMASA , JAMB over poor remittance
13th September 2017 - Ekiti PDP primaries: Party members express doubts over process
13th September 2017 - Yobe approves N11.3b to build cargo airport
13th September 2017 - MAUSTECH unrealistic, ‘a wild goose chase’ – ASUP
13th September 2017 - Dengue fever kills 23 people in Pakistan
Home / National / FOR THE RECORD: Illegality of Nnamdi Kanu’s house arrest by the army

FOR THE RECORD: Illegality of Nnamdi Kanu’s house arrest by the army

— 13th September 2017

By Femi Falana (SAN)

No doubt, the federal government of Nigeria has the duty to maintain law and order in the country. But it is the duty which cannot be carried out outside the ambit of the law of the land. Last weekend, armed troops invaded Abia in Abia state to deal with the alleged threat of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to destabilize the country. It was reported yesterday that the troops have taken over the family house of Mr Kanu and put him under house arrest. I wish to submit, without any fear of contradiction, that the deployment of armed troops in Abia state and the house arrest of Mr. Kanu are illegal and unconstitutional on the following grounds:

(1) By virtue of section 215 (3) of the Constitution the Nigeria Police Force has been conferred with the exclusive power to maintain law and order and secure public safety and public order in the country.

(2) Having filed an application in the Federal High Court for the re-arrest and detention of Mr. Kanu for allegedly breaching the conditions attached to his bail the federal government ought not to have presented the trial judge with a fait accompli by resorting to self help in the circumstance.

(3) Although the President is empowered by virtue of section 217(2) of the Constitution to deploy the armed forces for the “suppression of insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore law order” he cannot exercise the power until there is an insurrection or civil disturbance which cannot be contained by the police.

(4) Since there was no insurrection in Aba State which the Nigeria Police Force could not contain the deployment of armed troops by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces cannot be justified in law.

(5) However, if the federal government has evidence of other criminal offences recently committed by Mr. Kanu the Police should have been directed to arrest him and charge him to court without any delay.

(6) Neither the Constitution nor the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004  has empowered the Nigeria Army to arrest any citizen who is not subject to service law.

(7) In the case of Yussuf v Obasanjo (2005) 18 NWLR (Pt 956) 96 the Court of Appeal held that “It is up to the police to protect our nascent democracy and not the military, otherwise the democracy might be wittingly or unwittingly militarized. This is not what the citizenry bargained for in wrestling power from the military in 1999. Conscious step or steps should be taken to civilianize the polity to ensure the survival and sustenance of democracy”.

Regrettably, no conscious efforts have been made by the civilian government to demilitarize the country since power was transferred from former military dictators to the civilian wing of the political class in May 1999. Hence, armed soldiers have been allowed to continue to be involved in the maintenance of law and order in all the states of the federation. Up till now, state governments have allowed armed soldiers to remain members of the police anti robbery squads. They have been deployed, from time to time, by the President to deal with the menace of herdsmen and kidnappers. They have just been authorized to deal ruthlessly with civilians who are involved in any form of agitation for self determination.

There is no legal basis for authorizing the Nigerian army to take over police duties. Even under the defunct military era in Nigeria the military dictators had to declare a state of emergency to legitimize the usurpation of police powers by the armed forces. But under a democratic dispensation the President and Commander-in-chief of the armed forces lacks the power to deploy members of the armed forces in the maintenance of internal security in any part of the country. Hence, in waging the war on terror in the north east region a state of emergency was declared by President Jonathan to justify the deployment of members of the armed forces as part of the extraordinary measures required by him to restore law and order pursuant to section 305 of the Constitution. Thereafter, the President sought and obtained the approval of the National Assembly for the said deployment of the armed forces.

In view of the foregoing, the President should direct the armed troops who have invaded Aba in Abia State to withdraw and return to their barracks forthwith. At the same time, the Commissioner of Police in Abia state should be allowed to take over the case of Mr. Kanu in line with the provisions of the Constitution and the Police Act. If he is indicted in the investigation that is expected to be conducted by the Police he should be charged to court as he is not above the law. But on no account the army should the army be involved in the arrest, investigation and possible prosecution of Mr. Kanu or any other civilian in the country.

Post Views: 29
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. mazi offor joseph okereke 13th September 2017 at 5:33 pm
    Reply

    femi falana, you have really said it from point of law and as a sound legal mind. the federal government has no right to put nnamdi kanu under house arrest. not only that it bleaches his right of movement, it is unconstitutionally, a serious threat to his life and life of his family members. nnamdi kanu is not above arrest by the police if there is any cause to arrest him. surrounding his residence with battalion of troups arme with armoured cars to voice of descent , is the hieght of bleach of the federal constitution the president has sworn to uphold. look at the lifes that have been lost so far in umuahia and aba vis-a – vis the destruction of properties of the pressmen at press center umuahia. may i through this medium appeal to the president to use his fatherly wisdom to nip in the bud the debacle of ipob and the federal government. the country is gradually hemohedging into war. that was how the war of 1966 -1970 started like no do no do, and it became fratricidal which led to loss of lifes and properties on both sides. unless we have not learnt from history. Even , the so called boko-haram, that was how it started gradually and with the killing of the first leader, mohammed abubakar yusuf , the terrorism excalated beyond contention and we can see where nigeria is today as a result of boko-haram. i appeal that the federal government should approach this biafra issue with equanimity and use the utmost wisdom to bring truce to avoid the rest of the world laughing at our country as giant for nothing without reason and reasonable leaders.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FOR THE RECORD: Illegality of Nnamdi Kanu’s house arrest by the army

— 13th September 2017

By Femi Falana (SAN) No doubt, the federal government of Nigeria has the duty to maintain law and order in the country. But it is the duty which cannot be carried out outside the ambit of the law of the land. Last weekend, armed troops invaded Abia in Abia state to deal with the alleged…

  • Following Abia violence, group urges northerners to avoid reprisals

    — 13th September 2017

    A group under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on Northerners to resist the temptation of carrying out reprisal attacks in view of the happenings in the south-eastern part of the country. The spokesman of the Group, Mr Abdul-Azeez Sulaiman made the call while addressing a news conference in Kano on…

  • Lagos’ll produce first female governor someday – Ambode

    — 13th September 2017

    …Awards full scholarship, N1m each to One-Day Lagos gov., Dep. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, expressed optimism that in no distant time, Lagos would produce its first elected female Governor of the State. Governor Ambode, who spoke when he received the One-Day Governor of the State, Miss Zuffon Bukola and members of…

  • Sustain bio-response capability against disease outbreak – US envoy

    — 13th September 2017

    Mr John Bray, the U.S Consul General to Nigeria, on Wednesday called on the Federal Ministry of Defence to sustain the clinical bio-response capability for outbreak of highly communicable and infectious diseases. Bray made the call at the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme (MODHIP) and Walter Reed Programme Nigeria (WRP)’s bio-preparedness training and research…

  • FEC orders probe of NIMASA , JAMB over poor remittance

    — 13th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the probe of past heads of the The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), over what it called poor remittances in the past.   The Minister of Finance, Kemi…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share