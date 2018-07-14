In the euphoria of the World Cup season, Dr. Mike Adenuga, the founder of Nigerian telecoms giant, Globacom scored one massive goal to win France’s highest honour to complete a hattrick of similar highest national honours from Nigeria to Ghana to France.

For the love of France, he built a state-of-the-art Alliance Francaise Centre, an exquisite building in Ikoyi, a posh area of Lagos and bequeathed it to the French government as a place where Nigerians can learn or polish their French with the hope that they too can be as bilingual as President Emmanuel Macron, the youthful, oratorical French President who dazzled Nigerians with his unabashed love for Fela’s music and even went to “worship” at The Shrine where he paid homage to the immortal Nigerian Afrobeat music star Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Ah, Fela, the one who even in the grave has continued to mock and defy death in conformity with his name Anikulapo-Kuti which translates as he who has death in his pouch and refuses to die. Fela who single-handedly put Nigeria on the world’s music and cultural map with his irresistible African groove loaded with radical political messages. Fela, the bespoke jumpsuit-wearing star who could even go on stage just in pants and smoking his weed. Like Abiola and June 12, Fela enjoyed a revival in a week of Felamania—courtesy of President Macron’s visit.

President Macron came to vindicate Jesus who said “a prophet is not without honour except in his own country.” To many in the political and religious establishments, Fela is a hell of an outcast. But like Jesus, Macron was ready to mingle with Fela and his “amugbo” (Indian hemp smoking) people.

At the Mike Adenuga Alliance Francaise Centre, President Macron arrived to be welcomed by Mike Adenuga’s beautiful daughter Mrs. Bella Adenuga-Disu. He was going to confer on Adenuga the Legion of Honour which is the highest order of merit for military and civil merits established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte. Andrew Young (US former US Ambassador to the UN), Zinedine Zidane (a French World Cup winning captain), Alvin York (one of the most decorated American soldiers of World War 1 fame) are some of those who have been so honoured.