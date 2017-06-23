For Ezuruonye, Divorce Not Allowed

Following the success of his debut movie, ‘Brother Jekwu’, star actor, Mike Ezuruonye, is poised to raise the bar in Nollywood. The actor has wrapped up plans for his next film entitled, ‘Divorce? Not Allowed’.

Hear him: “The movie is a romantic comedy and the story we are telling is one that will engage viewers such that they are not just viewers but also participants as it will ignite discussions among them.

“We are going to be shooting this movie on a different pedestal; people get to see my directorial skills and what I have to offer after going to film school. That’s something a lot of people don’t know; I went to film school in Toronto to advance my craft, so we are bringing something fresh and new.”

Ezuruonye added that the new movie will also introduce many new and unfamiliar faces and they will be playing major roles in the movie. “Giving this opportunity to these new and talented people is one of the ways I am giving back and that is the way it will be for every movie I will be producing,” Ezuruonye stressed.

‘Divorce? Not Allowed’ will hit cinemas later in the year. The movie focuses on men who, though are going through a difficult marriage, are not bold enough to divorce their wives. It stars Mike Ezuruonye, Iyabo Ojo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Kehinde Olorunyomi, and Angel Okorie among others.