The Sun News
Latest
17th November 2017 - For a peaceful, credible poll in Anambra
17th November 2017 - Zimbabwe calm as regional leaders hold talks with Mugabe, Military
17th November 2017 - Australian diplomat dies in New York building fall
17th November 2017 - Zik lecture: Nwodo, Opadokun insist restructuring’ll end agitations
17th November 2017 - Biafra: MASSOB alleges harassment, seizure of property by Army
17th November 2017 - The rudiments of advertising
17th November 2017 - Obiano has 221 police personnel –IGP
17th November 2017 - Forget victory over Argentina, Adepoju tells Eagles
17th November 2017 - CHAN 2018: Eagles opponents emerges today
17th November 2017 - NBBF refutes claims over Civil Defenders withdrawal
Home / Cover / Editorial / National / For a peaceful, credible poll in Anambra

For a peaceful, credible poll in Anambra

— 17th November 2017

Tomorrow, Saturday, November 18, the 2.2 million registered voters in Anambra State will file out to elect a new governor for the state.  The nation has looked forward to this election for several reasons.  It is probably the most keenly contested gubernatorial election in Nigeria, with 37 registered political parties fielding candidates.  Secondly, the nation sees this election as a dress rehearsal for the 2019 general elections.  In other words, the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the election will indicate its level of preparedness for 2019.  Only an exceptional performance in tomorrow’s election can boost the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of INEC to properly conduct the impending general election.

We are, however, encouraged by the fact that the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has shown himself to be a credible and fair umpire, as demonstrated in the agency’s handling of the Osun and Bayelsa states by-elections. We hope he will continue on that path and ensure a credible exercise tomorrow.

It is important for the electoral agency to note certain things. One of these is that elections often fail because of the failure to ensure the most elementary things, such as the number and distribution of electoral officials. We urge the electoral agency to review the report of its experience in 2013. It should not repeat the errors and tardiness in the distribution of electoral materials, and the late commencement of accreditation and voting, particularly in Idemili North, Idemili South and Ogbaru Local Government Areas.

Every effort should be made to ensure that the election is trouble-free, and conducted as scheduled.  Troublemakers should know that Section 131 of the 2010 Electoral Act, as amended by the 2011 Electoral Act, prescribes stiff punishment – a fine of N1 million or six months imprisonment or both – for offenders who may wish to disrupt the poll in any way.  Again, the Constitution does not envisage a power vacuum, so the election must hold.  Any action taken to prevent the election from holding puts Anambra State at risk of being placed in a state of emergency, with all the imponderable consequences that this entails.

The political campaigns have lived up to expectation in terms of competitiveness and have so far witnessed no violence. For these, all the political parties deserve commendation.  As the campaigns are rounded off today, we expect greater discretion, moderation in rhetoric and unimpeachable conduct.  Anambra has had a poor reputation for the integrity of its politics and the self-control of its politicians.  We hope the markers set down four years ago, which led to a peaceful election and transition, are maintained in this election cycle.

The security services are promising a smooth operation in Anambra State with an armada of 27,000 policemen, 300 motor vehicles, three helicopters and 15 gunboats.  The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has also mobilised 15,000 members.  Although the security authorities began rather badly with the embarrassing Police withdrawal of the security detail of the incumbent governor, we feel reassured with the positive response of not only the National Assembly but also the Presidency, through which Governor Willy Obiano’s security detail was promptly restored.  It is a matter of regret that after 17 years of democratic rule, a governor could willfully be stripped of his security detail, with the flippant explanation that “his ADC will be returned to him early Sunday morning after the governorship election on Saturday, November 18.”

We expect the police to live above board tomorrow. We also hope that soldiers will be kept out of sight during the election as their presence under any guise would likely heighten voter apathy in a population that already views the military with a great deal of alarm.

The idea of quarantining the state and blockading inter-state highways thereby preventing other Nigerians who have no business with the election from going to their destinations is primitive, counter-productive and nothing short of the typical penchant of Nigerian security services personnel for inflicting pain on other Nigerians for no just cause.  There is absolutely no reason why travelers should not use the express roads that run through Anambra State to go to their different destinations, when they do not interfere with the elections.

On the whole, we expect a free, fair and credible election.  The INEC and the security agencies must conduct themselves in the manner of patriotic and neutral umpires. All stakeholders in the election should be law abiding. The collation and announcement of the results should be trouble-free and fair to all the contestants.  We expect the election to be a celebration of democracy and a reflection of the will of the people of Anambra State in the choice of their governor.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

For a peaceful, credible poll in Anambra

— 17th November 2017

Tomorrow, Saturday, November 18, the 2.2 million registered voters in Anambra State will file out to elect a new governor for the state.  The nation has looked forward to this election for several reasons.  It is probably the most keenly contested gubernatorial election in Nigeria, with 37 registered political parties fielding candidates.  Secondly, the nation…

  • Zimbabwe calm as regional leaders hold talks with Mugabe, Military

    — 17th November 2017

    AU urges restoration of constitutional order Opposition groups call on President to resign Zimbabwe was calm yesterday even as it faces uncertainty amid quiet talks to resolve the political crisis and the likely end of President Robert Mugabe’s decades-long rule. Envoys from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are trying to reach a deal on…

  • Zik lecture: Nwodo, Opadokun insist restructuring’ll end agitations

    — 17th November 2017

    President General of the apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and rights activist,  Ayo Opadokun, have insisted that restructuring of Nigeria will resolve agitations by various groups in the country. Speaking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, during the sixth Zik Lecture Series, the duo agreed that for the country to have…

  • Biafra: MASSOB alleges harassment, seizure of property by Army

    — 17th November 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), otherwise known as Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) has alleged that men of the Nigerian Army harassed and conscripted their property along Afikpo-Owerri Road. Briefing newsmen after their meeting in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, MASSOB-BIM leader in…

  • Obiano has 221 police personnel –IGP

    — 17th November 2017

    ‘I never withdrew gov’s ADC’  From Molly Kilete, Abuja Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has said Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has 221 police officers and men, including an Aide-De-Camp (ADC) and a chief security officer attached to him for office and personal protection. The IGP’s revelation came against the backdrop opf reports…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share