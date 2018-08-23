– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Footballers, coaches, fans lament crowded NPFL fixtures
23rd August 2018 - Police arrest Egyptian activist after calling for president recall referendum
23rd August 2018 - CyclingLagos 2018 postponed until October, says Organisers
23rd August 2018 - Club managers kick against Sept. 2 resumption of league season
23rd August 2018 - NEMA expresses worries over erosion menace in S/East
23rd August 2018 - Police, FRSC, record crime, crashes free Eid-el-Kabir in Sokoto- Officials
23rd August 2018 - FG launches first Integrated Exploration project
23rd August 2018 - Nigeria pledges to strengthen trade, investment with Russia
23rd August 2018 - 2019: Dickson hasn’t endorse anybody- Group
23rd August 2018 - 2019: No PDP candidate can stop Buhari – Abdulkarim Daiyabu, former AD chairman
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Footballers, coaches, fans lament crowded NPFL fixtures
npfl

Footballers, coaches, fans lament crowded NPFL fixtures

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

As the dust raised by the imbroglio of leadership tussle  for the soul of  the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) begin to settle, the attendant consequences are beginning to manifest in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Sequel to this time, the incumbent President of NFF, Amaju Pinnick and his challenger Chris Giwa, have been locked in the battle of wits over who should be the president.

Pinnick, elected as the president of NFF in 2014 at a congress in Delta has been locked in a stand-off with Chris Giwa, who had appealed the result and won a favourable court ruling in June.

The battle been fought in the Nigerian court of law is a flagrant disobedience to the world governing body of football, FIFA statues, which prefers its own court of arbitration.

The last battle has seen Chris Giwa take over the Glass House of the NFF immediately after the World Cup, brandishing a valid court judgment in his favour.

FIFA on its own principle frowned at the continuous interference in its statues by the situation in Nigeria as it also prepares to ban Nigeria from its activities.

READ ALSO Club managers kick against Sept. 2 resumption of league season

The Gianni Infantino-led FIFA has not hidden its recognition for the Pinnick-led administration of NFF, which it says; it is in accordance with its law.

In order to assuage FIFA’s fury, it took the last gap intervention of concerned stakeholders spearheaded by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to recognise Pinnick, and thus avoided the impending ban.

However, in response to the confirmation from the government, FIFA said “The suspension of the NFF will not take effect”.

FIFA received confirmations that the legitimate leadership of the NFF under Pinnick and General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi has been given back effective control of the NFF and its offices.

With the imminent ban avoided, football actions which has been put on hold for almost two months is expected to resume, especially the NPFL which is the worst hit of the NFF crisis.

The leadership of NPFL, League Management Company (LMC), on Tuesday announced the revised time-table of NPFL fixtures which many has said was lopsided due to its crowdy fixtures.

The LMC had fixed the resumption of the NPFL to Sept. 2 and expect it to close on Oct. 28.

A look at fixtures shows that the clubs are expected to play about eight matches just in one month which also includes travelling to far distant place to honour their matches.

Succinctly put, playing eight matches in a vast geographical space like Nigeria is not a joke, considering the fact that the players would still have to honour the AITEO FA Cup fixtures.

The supposedly crowded fixtures by LMC can be traced to the new football calendar approved by CAF which says that all league should start by December.

This new calendar is to accommodate the African Cup of Nation (AFCON) which has been moved from January to June in line with their European countries football calendar.

For example, Lagos-based MFM for its first three matches will first have a date with league Champions, Plateau United in Agege before travelling far away to Bauchi to face Wikki Tourist in the mid-week match.

The Lagos-based team will then travel back to Lagos to face Kano Pillars, then travels southwards again to face Akwa United in Uyo. All within the space of one week.

However, in calculation of distances covered, MFM FC would have travelled more than 5,000km to honour its matches within the short period of time which is far above the minimum travel approval for players.

Meanwhile, football pundits are alarmed with the fixtures which they claim will have negative impact on the players.

For MFM player, who did not want his name mentioned, he said that the crowded fixtures caused by NFF crisis would not bring anything good for the league.

READ ALSO FG launches first Integrated Exploration project

“This is not what we want, these fixtures will cause a lot of players their health and many may have injuries as a result. What about Jet lag?

“I assure you that they won’t get anything good out of the league or maybe the champions have been decided already,’’ he said.

Also from the NPFL fans base platform, many pundits have condemned the fixtures.

For Heskey, he said, “Welcome Nigeria league ??? eight games in one month, this is Nigeria, too bad for the players.”

Junior Nwankwo quipped, “What are they turning our league to, I am tired of this.’’

However, the damage has been done already as the 2017/2018 NPFL season must be concluded on time before the kick off date in December for the 2018/2019 season.

The submission is that when two elephants fight, the grass suffers, so the players and coaches will largely bear the brunt of the NFF’s crisis and also the league.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. mazi offor joseph okereke 23rd August 2018 at 6:49 pm
    Reply

    We are agreed that when two elephants fight the grass suffers but to this arrangement, the players will not only suffer but might die in the process . i am not agent of doom but truth is sacred and must be told. where is the road that our players would be doing night journeys to meet up. In this situation of insecurity in nigeria boko-hara, fulani herdsmen killing , kidnapping and armed robbery, are the safety of the players guarranteed.
    i would suggest the NFF, should if possible use the present position to declare the league concluded by declaring the first team in the ladder the winner and the last four bottom , the relegated. If it does not work out, All the teams can be asked to start the new year league in the present categories while while the first two clubs in the various categories are elevated to represent nigeria in the african competitions ie, the first and second clubs in the professional league, and the first and second teams in the pro league and amature are promoted up to the next categries.
    This will save the clubs and players the burden and dangers inherent in asphixiating them with more than they can chew and still retain our football proposals for this year and next year league

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CyclingLagos

CyclingLagos 2018 postponed until October, says Organisers

— 23rd August 2018

NAN The organisers of CyclingLagos have announced the movement of the grand finale of the cycling event scheduled for Aug. 25 to Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. The postponement was due to the temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge, a strategic route for the race by the Federal Government. The Media Officer for the tournament,…

  • erosion menace

    NEMA expresses worries over erosion menace in S/East

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has expressed worries over the level of erosion menace in the South east. Mr Walson Ibarakumo, the Enugu Regional Coordinator of the agency, expressed his worries in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday. Ibarakumo said among other emergency issues such as…

  • CRIME

    Police, FRSC, record crime, crashes free Eid-el-Kabir in Sokoto- Officials

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Sokoto State on Thursday said they recorded crime and accidents free on the highways during Eid-el-Kabir festivities. The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, Mr Murtala Mani and the FRSC spokesman, Mr Aliyu Garba, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto. Mani, who spoke through…

  • INTEGRATED

    FG launches first Integrated Exploration project

    — 23rd August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Sequel to this current administration’s diversification drive to advance the development and use of different mineral commodities, the Federal Government has flagged-off the first integrated exploration project under the Natural Resources Fund as an enabler of the programme. Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, on Thursday, in Abuja, Minister of State for Mines…

  • UGBAH

    Nigeria pledges to strengthen trade, investment with Russia

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Nigeria has pledged to strengthen bilateral trade and investment with the Russia Federation. Prof Steve Ugbah, Nigerian Ambassador to the Russian Federation with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Belarus, made the pledge when the Chairman Russia –Nigeria Council (RNBC), Mr Dmitry Osipove, visited him in Moscow. In a statement from the Nigerian Mission in Moscow on…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share