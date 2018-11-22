Foods which contain potassium, magnesium, and fibre are all thought to help control blood pressure. Potassium is a mineral that helps to lower blood pressure by balancing out the adverse effects that salt has on your body. You can get potassium from a wide range of foods, such as potatoes, (especially sweet potatoes) bananas, no added sugar tomato sauce, orange juice, yoghurt and fat-free milk. Tuna fish is also a good source of potassium. Potassium helps your kidneys get rid of more sodium through your urine. This, in turn, lowers your blood pressure.

Below is a list of some foods that can help lower blood pressure.