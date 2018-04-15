The Sun News
Latest
15th April 2018 - Food security: NIRSAL, Syngenta collaborate to boost yield by 80%
15th April 2018 - Unity Schools: 80,000 write NECO entrance examination
15th April 2018 - PDP knocks presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians
15th April 2018 - Randy lecturers have no business in academic environment
15th April 2018 - “When I take you, I want you fully aware!”
15th April 2018 - More money, more problems?
15th April 2018 - Oluchi 08065189841
15th April 2018 - Include T. A Orji’s name in looters list, Abia group urges FG
15th April 2018 - Mrs Obiano: Solidarity with the human family
15th April 2018 - FG’s social investment scheme
Home / Business / Food security: NIRSAL, Syngenta collaborate to boost yield by 80%
NIRSAL

Food security: NIRSAL, Syngenta collaborate to boost yield by 80%

— 15th April 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc and Syngenta Agrochemical Company Limited, a seed production and crop protection company, at the weekend signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting farmers’ yield by up to 80 per cent, in line with the Federal Government’s resolve to guarantee food security.

Speaking in Abuja at the MoU signing ceremony, the Managing Director of NIRSAL, Mr. Aliyu Abdulhammed said the agency, as a risk management company, would continually work with key agricultural value chain players to develop and ensure the adoption of sustainable productivity, enhancing technology and practices for smallholder farmers.

He said one of the nation’s key challenges, was how to ensure food security, feed a rising population while ensuring sustainable income for smallholder farmers who constitute the largest portion of the farming populace.

Abdulhammed said: “This partnership is a critical component of NIRSAL’s value chain fixing mandate as this would ensure the availability and use of quality inputs, modern technology, best agronomical practices, embracing best crop protection science and the transfer of the knowledge requisite for enhanced crop production and guarantee optimal yields of between 40-80 per cent.

The NIRSAL boss further disclosed that the productivity enhancing technology and practices for smallholder farmers have been tested, validated and adopted across various countries like South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, France, Italy, Spain, UK, USA and Canada.  

Abdulhammed said NIRSAL remained passionate about its mandate of rejuvenating agriculture and agribusiness in Nigeria via various partnerships. “We recently signed MOUs and entered into series of partnerships with key agricultural value chain players over the past few months.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIRSAL

Food security: NIRSAL, Syngenta collaborate to boost yield by 80%

— 15th April 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc and Syngenta Agrochemical Company Limited, a seed production and crop protection company, at the weekend signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at boosting farmers’ yield by up to 80 per cent, in line with the Federal Government’s resolve to guarantee…

  • Unity Schools

    Unity Schools: 80,000 write NECO entrance examination

    — 15th April 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja  No fewer than 80, 000 candidates participated in the 2018 common entrance examination conducted simultaneously across Nigeria on Saturday by the National Examination Council (NECO). Federal Ministry of Education, last week, released 2018 enrollment early report, which placed Lagos state at the top of the registration table with 24,465 applications. Lagos was…

  • PDP

    PDP knocks presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians

    — 15th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday berated the Presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians, who criticised the failure of the Federal Government in the handling of insurgency and governance in the country.   The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was shocking that rather than being…

  • Abia

    Include T. A Orji’s name in looters list, Abia group urges FG

    — 15th April 2018

    The Abia Progressives Forum (APF) has threatened to sue the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if they fail to include the name of the immediate past governor of Abia State and current Senator, representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Chief Theodore Orji in the government’s list of looters. The group alleged…

  • MASSOB

    MASSOB raises alarm over 2019 elections

    — 15th April 2018

    •Says polls will be bloody •Vows to defend Igbo land against herders with catapults Okey Sampson, Aba The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari into office for a second term and indeed politics in Nigeria generally are no longer of interest to them,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share