Food imports no longer fashionable –Buhari 

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration’s target to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and consumption is already radically cutting down on imports of agricultural products which depleted the country’s foreign reserve in the past.

According to him, the era of high import bills on food was fast becoming a thing of the past with growing investments in the agricultural sector, favourable weather and collective will of Nigerians to start feeding themselves, and exporting products.

The president stated this when he received Letter of Credence from the High Commissioner of Republic of Singapore to Nigeria, Lim Sim Seng, at the State House.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Femi Adesina, president Buhari said: “I am very pleased with the relationship we have with Singapore and we are benefiting a lot from your experiences and investment.

“Recently, I was in Kaduna to commission one of your investments in agriculture. We are happy that you are also looking at the agricultural sector because that is integral to our economic blueprint for diversifying the economy…”