21st September 2016 - Food basket: You can feed Africa, CBN tells Anambra govt
21st September 2016 - Ndigbo converge on Anambra to celebrate National New Yam Festival
21st September 2016 - Former labour leader, Nwosu, joins APGA, plans road-show for Obiano in Lagos
21st September 2016 - Jubilation in Ogidi as community gets new traditional ruler after 19 years
21st September 2016 - Anambra 2017: Why Anambra North deserves second term – Ohaemesi, ANUF chairman
21st September 2016 - Nigeria will be one of most attractive places for investments – Buhari
21st September 2016 - Edo: Army to deploy drones to monitor state elections
21st September 2016 - Group petitions UN to secure Kanu’s release
21st September 2016 - Assets sale controversy divides Senate
21st September 2016 - End of Fourth Republic
cbn-deputy

Food basket: You can feed Africa, CBN tells Anambra govt

— 21st September 2016

Nigeria should export, not import rice

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that Anambra State has the potentials of becoming not only Nigeria’s food basket, but also providing food for the African Continental and beyond.
Consequently, the apex bank charged the state to bring to bear its excellent performance in commerce to agriculture to make the dream become a reality.
Stating this in a speech he delivered on behalf of the Director, Development Finance Department of the CBN, during the flag-off of Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) in Anambra State, the bank’s Branch Controller, Awka Branch, Mr. C.M. Sokari, assured the state that the ABP would contribute in no small measure to realizing the goal of the state becoming a food basket.
He noted that several intervention programmes have been floated by the CBN in collaboration with the Federal Government to diversify the nation’s economic base away from crude oil, adding that ABP was launched by the apex bank to reposition agriculture in the scheme of things in the country.
“To fund the programme, the CBN had set aside N40 billion from the N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund for farmers at a single-digit rate of nine per cent.
“…Nigeria, as we may all know, is a mjor rice producer with over 20 key rice producing states in the country most of which cultivate during both wet and dry seasons. Rice is one crop in which the country has comparative advantage to easily become self-sufficient, given the huge potentials that exist.
“The Central Bank of Nigeria has set the ball rolling and shown commitment to this programme and, therefore, expects that farmers and all relevant stakeholders in Anambra State would reciprocate by contributing their very best towards ensuring the successful implementation of this laudable programme,” he said.
Sokari commended Governor Willie Obiano and his team for the laudable achievements the state has made and his support for agriculture and agricultural developmental programmes, including taking a bold lead in the export of vegetable to Europe and other Western countries.
“I, therefore, enjoin us all to embrace this programme and collaborate with both the CBN and the state government in ensuring that in the next few years our great country Nigeria will no longer be one of the world’s highest importers of rice, but a net exporter of the commodity,” he said.
Micro Finance Expert with Rural Finance Institution Building Programme (RUFIN), Mr Adamu Ibrahim, in his remarks said the main focus of RUFIN was on the people at the bottom of the pyramid, noting that 70 per cent of the Nigerian population live in the rural areas and are mostly famers.
“The ABP for rice in Anambra is peculiar in the sense that all the partners have interest in RUFIN. First of all Anambra State is a RUFIN participating state, not only participating, also financially. In fact, in all our states only Anambra State is current in payment of its counterpart funding,” he said.
The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanization, Processing and Export, Mr Afam Mbanefo, in his speech described the Anambra governor as an agro friendly executive, stressing that Governor Obiano had supported all the innovations being put in place by his ministry.
He disclosed that the position of the government was to make sure there was a safe playing ground for the farmers in the state to participate in the programme, to retain the state brand and heritage, which is the Anambra State rice, to engage the youths and empower the farmers.
Mbanefo assured the CBN of the cooperation of the farmers and urged the apex bank to extend the ABP to other agriculture sectors.

Latest

World Leaders Gather In New York For Annual United Nations General Assembly

Nigeria will be one of most attractive places for investments – Buhari

— 21st September 2016

(By Ismaila Chafe – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in New York assured potential investors that Nigeria would soon be one of the most attractive places to invest for profitable businesses. Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said President Buhari gave this assurance while addressing a gathering of political and…

  • 3lrxye5

    Edo: Army to deploy drones to monitor state elections

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Tony Osauzo – BENIN) Ahead of the Edo State gubernatorial election, the Nigerian Army announced yesterday in Benin City that it would deploy drones to monitor activities of hoodlums during the conduct of the election on September 28. ‎According to the Commander of 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army Brigadier-General Raji Benbela,‎ who spoke to journalists…

  • A supporter of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu holds a photograph of Kanu, who is expected to appear at a magistrate court, during a rally in Abuja

    Group petitions UN to secure Kanu’s release

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Aloysius Attah – ONITSHA) A civil society group the  International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety) has kick-started an international appeal aimed at securing freedom for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, who has been incarcerated since 14th, October 2015. The group in an open letter signed…

  • senate-president-sarakinews

    Assets sale controversy divides Senate

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Fred Itua – ABUJA) Some Senators are vehemently opposing suggestions by some Nigerians calling for the sale of the nation’s assets as a means of surviving the current economic recession. The Senators, who spoke on the floor of the Red Chamber during the debate on the state of the economy, said it would be very wrong…

  • president-muhammadu-buhari-on-arrival-at-abuja

    End of Fourth Republic

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Brady Chijioke Nwosu) Nigeria is always going in circles. Its history is always repeating itself. This happens because its leaders, and the led, refuse to learn from their own history. Perhaps, that’s reason History, as a subject, was removed from school curriculum. If we were good students of History, we would be jittery over…

  • ncaa-logo

    Nigeria bars use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone on board aircraft.

    — 21st September 2016

    By Louis Ibah The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has banned the use or even the charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones on any airborne aircraft in Nigeria. It will be recalled that Samsung has recalled over 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices it manufactured recently citing several reported cases of overheating and…

  • egwu

    PDP crisis: Sheriff not to blame -Sam Egwu

    — 21st September 2016

    …Says governors wronged him From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Senator Sam Egwu is representing Ebonyi North zone and was the first civilian governor of Ebonyi State. He governed the state between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The former Minister for Education was recently in his elements and spoke in…

  • bello

    How Kogi election was won and lost

    — 21st September 2016

    By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos and Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Yesterday, the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Yahaya Bello’s November 21, 2015 gubernatorial election in Kogi State. The judgment has put to rest the conundrum and controversies that had trailed the election. Besides resolving the peculiar legal tussle that the election generated, the Supreme Court ruling has filled…

  • Adams-Oshiomhole

    Edo people can never go back to PDP –Oshiomhole

    — 21st September 2016

    By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye The governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole was in the State House, Abuja to meet with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, ahead of the September 28th re-scheduled election in the state. The governor who refused to state why he was in the Presidential Villa ‎spoke on the level…

  • kemi-adeosun

    CBN, minister disagree on rate cut

    — 21st September 2016

    …OPS, stakeholders kick as MPC retains MPR at 14% By Uche Usim, Abuja, Isaac Anumihe and Bimbola Oyesola The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday, moved to assert its autonomy from the Federal Government when it rejected calls by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and other stakeholders to reduce its benchmark rate at the…

