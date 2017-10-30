The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - Following Babachir sack APC claims vindication
30th October 2017 - Buhari presides over APC caucus meeting in Aso Rock
30th October 2017 - Buhari, Tinubu, others in APC caucus meeting in Villa
30th October 2017 - Rift between Buhari and I, fake news – Tinubu
30th October 2017 - Rumble in the Army over forceful retirement of 200 officers
30th October 2017 - ENSIEC clears all candidates in Enugu LG poll
30th October 2017 - Rights group lists Fed. Agric ministry in ‘Hall of Shame’
30th October 2017 - Outcry of Nigerians forced Buhari to sack Babachir, Oke – Fayose
30th October 2017 - 30 injured in Enugu auto crash
30th October 2017 - Fayose wants military to shift attention to Fulani herdsmen’s menace
Home / Politics / Following Babachir sack APC claims vindication

Following Babachir sack APC claims vindication

— 30th October 2017

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party has been vindicated following the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Babachir Lawal.

The APC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi stated this on Monday in Abuja while reacting to the sacking of the suspended SGF.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari had done the needful by sacking the embattled SGF.

“Few days ago when the President directed the dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, some people say that is right, but what about the suspended SGF.

“But the President, by virtue of the position he occupies, is the only one who has all the information and he would do what is necessary at the right time.

“We have been vindicated and it shows that the President has not in any way waiver in his commitment not to tolerate corruption at any level no matter who is involved,“ he stated.

Also reacting on the development, Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption Prof. Itse Sagay, said the former SGF’s sack was overdue.

“I think there has been a consensus on this and that was overdue, there has been too much delay.

“Although I will like to put a caveat that government usually has a lot more information than the rest of us as the delay might have been discretionary due to the information they had.

“I was patient and I definitely endorse the final decision that has been taken,“ Sagay.

On the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the substantive SGF, Sagay said he had a very long history of political activities saying that his appointment was a positive development.

He added that apart from being a lawyer with good reputation in terms of integrity, Mustapha had always been a consistent person in whatever course he pursued.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment, Mustapha, who hails from Adamawa, was the Director-General of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority.

The former SGF was suspended by President Buhari on April 19, following allegation of misappropriation of funds and lack of due process in the Presidential Initiative of the North East (PINE).

The initiative focused on the redevelopment of the North East following the devastation caused by the Boko Haram insurgency.

(Source: NAN)

 

Post Views: 24
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Following Babachir sack APC claims vindication

— 30th October 2017

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party has been vindicated following the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Babachir Lawal. The APC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi stated this on Monday in Abuja while reacting to the sacking of the suspended SGF. He added…

  • Buhari presides over APC caucus meeting in Aso Rock

    — 30th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night presided over meeting of the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that early arrivals to the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC national Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun and Sen….

  • Buhari, Tinubu, others in APC caucus meeting in Villa

    — 30th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is meeting now at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa. The meeting kicked off at exactly 8.30pm when President Muhammadu Buhari walked in with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The leader of the party, Bola Tinubu alongside Bisi Akande walked in…

  • Rift between Buhari and I, fake news – Tinubu

    — 30th October 2017

    avoids question on Buhari’s second term From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described as fake news, insinuations that he is not in good terms with President Muhammadu Buhari. Tinubu spoke to State House Correspondents after about an hour closed-door meeting with the President, describing reports that…

  • Rumble in the Army over forceful retirement of 200 officers

    — 30th October 2017

        * Buratai, redeploys Military Secretary From Molly Kilete, Abuja There is tension in the Nigerian Army following the forceful retirement from service of about 200, officers. Their retirement was conveyed to them in a letter dated September 27 by the Military Secretary, Army, Major-General I. O. Rabiu, who has since been removed from…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share