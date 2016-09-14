The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
14th September 2016 - Recession: Buhari is messiah Nigeria needs at this time –Nwosu, Imo CoS
14th September 2016 - Baby factory
14th September 2016 - Abdulsalami Abubakar visits Nnewi industrialists
14th September 2016 - Flood devastates Igbo-Ukwu community as leadership crisis hits ancient town
14th September 2016 - Stop encroachment on our land, FUTO authorities tell host communities
14th September 2016 - Abia lawmaker gives constituents lifeline as colleagues storm Aba
14th September 2016 - Who owns Maitama Extension?
14th September 2016 - Why I’m in love with The Sun –Abuja barber
14th September 2016 - NSCDC deploys another 5,000 personnel in IDP camps
14th September 2016 - FOGMMON leads campaign to revamp gospel music
Home / Abuja Metro / FOGMMON leads campaign to revamp gospel music
EKIYE

FOGMMON leads campaign to revamp gospel music

— 14th September 2016

By Uju James

Gospel music artistes in Nigeria are seriously bothered about their relegation by secular musicians and are poised to change the story. As part of measures to make the music genre thick, the Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria (FOGMMON) would this month host a convention in Abuja to draw a roadmap for the eventual repositioning.
A gospel artiste, Asu Ekiye, who is the national president of FOGMMON said the event would bring together gospel artistes from about 30 states. FOGMMON’s mission and vision is to build and coordinate an effective gospel music movement through partnership, mobilization, capacity building, advocacy, public information, dissemination and participatory programming for effective administration.
He said the whole journey started two years ago when he was doggedly supported by Dr. Panan Percy Paul, the board chairman and other artistes like Kingsley Ike, Samsong, Solomon Lange, Chris Morgan, Bidemi Treasure, Ann Inyang, Madmo, Jay R, Six Foot Plus, Jazz Asari, Fred Williams and many others.
According to him, their collaboration is to give gospel music a new face and fire, stressing that this was the product of several monthly meetings, executive board meetings, deliberations, prayers and fasting:
“We started two years ago and right now, we have branches in almost 30 states of Nigeria; four states in the United States of America and different countries that have been calling us to come and establish our branches.
“What we are doing is a convention, which we also call a congress. It is the gathering of all the chapters that brings together music ministers from all over the nation to gather in Abuja for one or two days of convention and that’s exactly what we are heading towards right now.
“It is the first time that the musicians will come together to forge a way forward in line with the tenets of the organization. The organization has, as its major objectives: to preach the gospel of Christ through music; establish a platform that brings together gospel music artistes, ministers for bonding and mutual encouragement.
“It is also aimed at protecting the rights and interest of all members of the fellowship and to chart a new course in the gospel music scenery. This will establish a community of people sincerely committed to the promotion of gospel music to promote gospel music in every sphere including and not limited to radio, television, social media and all other forms to train and develop; and promote budding talents and establish gospel music talent as well as increase the spiritual, moral and social value of gospel music.
“Our convention is basically to bring together our members and chapters together in Abuja to emphasize these core tenets which are the basic foundation of our establishment; and that is exactly what we will be prompting when we come to together.
“It is a two-day event. The first day, which is on September 17, is going to be a confab where the chapters of the association, which we call a fellowship comes together to discuss a way forward for musicians who sing gospel music in Nigeria.
“The second day is an unveiling where we bring the community of stakeholders and interested parties, including the general public to come, see and enjoy the beauty of what our association would look like, and what our fellowship represent and does.
“The basic challenge that we have had is the fact that gospel music still plays second fiddle to secular music. To enhance gospel music from being a church centre activity where the practitioners are marginalized by virtue of the misconception of the basic practitioners of gospel music and that is why we have come together to remove gospel music from that dungeon of playing second fiddle and put it on the front.”

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

uche-nwosu2

Recession: Buhari is messiah Nigeria needs at this time –Nwosu, Imo CoS

— 14th September 2016

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu An ardent follower of President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu, has expressed optimism that the current recession that has hit the country would soon fade away. The frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Imo State, in this exclusive interview…

  • Housing-estate-Lagos

    How NMRC can reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit

    — 14th September 2016

    Stories by Maduka Nweke Tackling housing deficit in Nigeria remained a daunting task successive governments had not been able to overcome. Although much lip service has been paid to the problem, not much has been done as the deficit increases by two million year on year. This is also true that as nothing tangible has…

  • NLC_logo-150x150_0-480x330

    Recession: 19,000 public sector jobs lost in 6 months

    — 14th September 2016

    No fewer than 18,919 Nigerians lost their jobs in the  nation’s public sector between October 2015 and March 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. Although about 5,867 new public sector jobs were generated between October and December 2015, the bureau said about 10,155 jobs were lost during the period in the public sector…

  • electricity-comparison

    KEDCO laments loss of N108m assets to vandals

    — 14th September 2016

    From Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO), Thursday, lamented that it had lost valuable operational materials worth N108,831,550 to vandals in its franchise area in the last six weeks. KEDCO’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Mr. David Omoloye, disclosed that the materials included 46.5 drums of transformer oil, 2,130 aluminium conductors (150mm2), 4,500…

  • naccima-logo

    NACCIMA urges FG to reconsider forex disbursement directive

    — 14th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola The National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has charged the Federal Government to reconsider its policy of disbursing 60 per cent of foreign exchange collected by the operators of the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. The association, which described the actions of…

  • stock-vector--biofuel-life-cycle-biomass-ethanol-from-corn-sugarcane-wood-diagram-illustration-392427910

    How tek firms can cut cost with biofuels

    — 14th September 2016

    By Olabisi Olaleye Against the backdrop of unstable prices induced by artificial scarcity of petroleum products in the country, telecommunication service providers have been advised to look inwards to leverage biofuels to reduce their operational cost. Using biofuels, according to industry watchers, would not only lead to lower spending but will further push up the…

  • buhari-angry-cry

    If Buhari fails, we’ve all failed –Alao

    — 14th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Alao has said if President Muhammadu Buhari is to succeed with his economic reforms, the support of Nigerians are needed. Alao, who is fondly called Baba Aladura, called on Nigerians to unite and pray for Buhari’s success. The prophet made…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: My husband not in politics for personal gains -Mrs Ize-Iyamu

    — 14th September 2016

    Stories By Tony Osauzo The vision and mission of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in politics is not for personal gains but for the welfare of the people. Making the remarks in Benin at Christ Embassy Church, wife of the PDP candidate, Dr. (Mrs) Osagie Ize-Iyamu urged eligible voters to remain…

  • Uno

    Middle Belt alienated from Buhari’s govt –Unongo

    — 14th September 2016

    •I warned him on activities of Fulani herdsmen From Jacob Edi, Abuja Statesman and Second Republic Minister of Steel, Paul Unongo believes that the present administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari should as a matter of urgency convoke a national conference. The octogenarian who said he has played active roles in Nigeria’s political development since…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Edo guber poll: Trust me with your votes –Obaseki

    — 14th September 2016

    Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godwin Obaseki has told electorates in the state to trust him with their votes. He said the September 28 election in the state would be the beginning of an economic revolution with more wealth creation capacities and better opportunities for all Edo people than ever experienced before. Speaking at…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351