18th July 2018 - Focus on rural areas, FG directs investors
18th July 2018 - Amnesty Office explains delay in payment of students’ allowances
18th July 2018 - Senate confirms new PSC commissioners
18th July 2018 - Don’t push me over defection – Saraki
18th July 2018 - Recovered loot: AGF, CBN, EFCC, others shun Reps probe panel
18th July 2018 - 2019: IBB endorses Kabiru Turaki’s agenda
18th July 2018 - Where politics disunites, football unites
18th July 2018 - Ekiti: A new era?
18th July 2018 - Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell
18th July 2018 - 2019 polls: FG seeks NASS approval for N242bn budget
RURAL AREAS

Focus on rural areas, FG directs investors

18th July 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed investors coming into the country to pay more attention to rural areas in order to trigger rapid development.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heinekan Lokpobiri, said this when he received the delegation of African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO), led by its Secretary General, His Excellency Wassfi El-Sreihin, in Abuja, yesterday.

Lokpobiri pledged government collaboration with AARDO; to ensure the attainment of the organisation’s objectives especially in Nigeria.

“We are convinced that our partnership with AARDO will provide necessary skills and training that will promote modern agriculture in Nigeria.”

He also revealed that the “challenges facing Africa in rural development is the inability of African countries to embrace technology like other agriculturally developed countries in the world.”

RURAL AREAS

Focus on rural areas, FG directs investors

— 18th July 2018

