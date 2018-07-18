Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed investors coming into the country to pay more attention to rural areas in order to trigger rapid development.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heinekan Lokpobiri, said this when he received the delegation of African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO), led by its Secretary General, His Excellency Wassfi El-Sreihin, in Abuja, yesterday.

Lokpobiri pledged government collaboration with AARDO; to ensure the attainment of the organisation’s objectives especially in Nigeria.

“We are convinced that our partnership with AARDO will provide necessary skills and training that will promote modern agriculture in Nigeria.”

He also revealed that the “challenges facing Africa in rural development is the inability of African countries to embrace technology like other agriculturally developed countries in the world.”