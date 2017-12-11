The Sun News
Latest
11th December 2017 - Focus on sacking APC, Atiku tells PDP
11th December 2017 - Terror attack alert: Security agencies on red alert
11th December 2017 - Multiple taxation, duties killing Nigerian manufacturers –Nebe, Pharmatex MD
11th December 2017 - Buyout offers: Nigerian investors losing out as multinationals threaten indigenisation policy
11th December 2017 - W’African farmers need modern tools to boost productivity –LCCI President
11th December 2017 - Poultry farmers to generate over N1.2trn yearly
11th December 2017 - Nigeria to rake in N240bn from cocoa exports
11th December 2017 - Novus Agro Nigeria Commodity Index for week of Nov 29 – Dec 6, 2017
11th December 2017 - Join the millionaire club producing cold water starch
11th December 2017 - ICC urges  FG to expand SMEs access to financing
Home / Cover / National / Focus on sacking APC, Atiku tells PDP

Focus on sacking APC, Atiku tells PDP

— 11th December 2017

• There’s no time for honeymoon, says Ekweremadu

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on sacking the All Progressives Congress (APC), which, he said, “deceived Nigerians” to get power.

Atiku said this when he congratulated Prince Uche Secondus, on his emergence as PDP national chairman o.

 He said: “Our great party, the PDP is, again, at the threshold of a historical moment.

“Just as we mobilised to put an end to prolonged military rule in 1999, the people of Nigeria, at this moment, look up to us to rescue the country from the misgovernment of the APC.

“Arising from our elective congress, there should be no victor and no vanquished. Our paramount attention should be focused at sacking a government that deceived the people of Nigeria into power, by promising our youths three million jobs annually, only to deliver three million job losses annually; a government that is repeatedly living in denial of its commitment to restructuring.

“We must be united to take power back to where it belongs – the Nigerian people.

“As members of the PDP, we must take pride in being able to hold a national convention and, in so doing, live up to the bill of being a truly democratic political party.

“Our major opponent has not been able to achieve this feat and I join millions of our party members to congratulate the (Senator) Ahmed Makarfi-led national caretaker committee.”

He said although there were complaints by those who contested for positions in the party’s national working committee, “the PDP has a mechanism for addressing such complaints which should be explored.

“I understand that there are complaints and grievances from many of the co-contestants in the congress.

“I am aware that the PDP has a mechanism for addressing such complaints and it is important that such avenues of redress are made available for members to explore, without let or hindrance.

“Meantime, I call on all our leaders and members to rally the new executive for the sake of our party, Nigeria and the good of our people.”

Similarly, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who also congratulated Secondus on his victory, told the National Working Committee (NWC) to get down to work immediately as there is no honeymoon for them.

Ekweremadu also commended the PDP faithful for a credible and hitch-free national convention, noting that the party had lived up to its name, in a statement, yesterday.

 “The PDP has set an example, which other political parties will have to emulate, to deepen the nation’s democracy. Importantly, I believe that 2019 is a comeback year for the PDP because distraught Nigerians look up to our great party. However, there is a lot of work to be done and party faithful expect members of the new NWC to hit the ground running because they have no luxury of a honeymoon. We expect them to start the process of galvanising party faithful to reposition the PDP and mobilise Nigerians towards building a Nigeria of our dreams.”

 He urged members and Nigerians to support the PDP NWC to deliver on its mandate.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Focus on sacking APC, Atiku tells PDP

— 11th December 2017

• There’s no time for honeymoon, says Ekweremadu Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on sacking the All Progressives Congress (APC), which, he said, “deceived Nigerians” to get power. Atiku said this when he congratulated Prince Uche Secondus, on his emergence as PDP national chairman o.  He said: “Our great…

  • Terror attack alert: Security agencies on red alert

    — 11th December 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja   Following travel alerts issued by some foreign diplomatic institutions to their citizens, about an imminent terrorist attack in Abuja, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has ordered security agencies to comb hotels and worship centres. He specifically revealed, yesterday, that security agencies have commenced security audit of hotels, especially…

  • Multiple taxation, duties killing Nigerian manufacturers –Nebe, Pharmatex MD

    — 11th December 2017

    By Isaac Anumihe and Doris Obinna Managing Director of Pharmatex Industries, Prince Christopher Obiora Nebe, was the sole representative of a multinational pharmaceutical company in Nigeria – Hovid Industries – before he ventured into drug manufacturing business, five years ago. Notwithstanding the harsh economic environment and unfriendly government policies, Nebe was determined to make his…

  • Buyout offers: Nigerian investors losing out as multinationals threaten indigenisation policy

    — 11th December 2017

    By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi Barely six years after the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) delisted from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), with Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH) which has 66.4 per cent control, offering to buyout the minority shareholders, the board of 7Up Bottling Plc, makers of Pepsi Cola and Mirinda, among others, has also indicated…

  • W’African farmers need modern tools to boost productivity –LCCI President

    — 11th December 2017

    President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chief Mrs. Onikepo Akande, has restated the need for Nigerian and West African farmers to use modern agricultural tools to boost food production in Nigeria and other West African countries. While giving a keynote address at the just concluded Agra Innovate West Africa in Lagos, Mrs. Akande,…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share