The focus labs identified projects that can boost commercial and industrial development, employment generation with positive impact on families…

Chiwendu Obienyi

It is a little over one year since President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration launched the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) to unlock potential in the non-oil sector for the purpose of diversifying the economy to reduce dependence on oil as the mainstay of the Nigerian economy. This timeframe however, may therefore not be long enough to correctly assess the impact of a programme that was designed as a catalyst to drive the much needed recovery and growth of an economy that had been in the woods for many years. It is also instructive that it is the same economy that had just exited recession a couple of months ago. But in the mind of some ardent watchers of the nation’s economic train, the signs are already very clear that the programme is on the right track to achieving its objectives.

They have often argued that like a seed, the ERGP requires further nurturing to germinate and grow into the giant economic tree the government intends it to be. One of the ways of achieving the economic growth plan are focus labs that guarantee access and unlock opportunities to investors in a manner that was hitherto considered impossible.

The first phase of such labs was held in Abuja, from March 12 to April 22, 2018. There were positive outcomes from the six-week event that was held to crystallise the expectations for the economic recovery programme in achieving results. The sessions brought together major stakeholders in the public and private sectors, including investors, experts, relevant government agencies and decision makers in government led by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for the purpose of identifying challenges that could hamper smooth implementation of the ERGP, and coming up with practical solutions to those challenges.

One major achievement of the focus labs was that they erased the doubts and skepticisms that existed in the minds of investors about the ERGP not achieving any purpose. Indeed most investors left the focus labs, which were held in form of workshop, convinced that they were the better for it.

At the event, investors received all the assistance they require to overcome the teething problems that are usually associated with business startups. Participation in the event enabled them to get their businesses off the drawing board by way of expert advice on such areas as project design and implementation, funding opportunities and the various incentives that are available, many of which they were not aware of.