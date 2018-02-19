The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - FMDQ OTC: Transactions turnover hits N11.71trn in January
19th February 2018 - Wapic Insurance trains motorists on ‘Safety-on-Wheels’
19th February 2018 - SEC targets increased financial inclusion by 2020
19th February 2018 - Delta expands scope of job creation programme                                                   
19th February 2018 - Quadrant MSL partners SMW to deepen digital conversations
19th February 2018 - Industrialists lament non-inclusion in ERGP
19th February 2018 - Trump on damage control mission – Oyebode
19th February 2018 - Isuzu Motors launches operations in S/Africa
19th February 2018 - Hyundai brand, Sonata recognised for long-term ownership value
19th February 2018 - GM to mass-produce Chevrolet Bolts without steering wheels
Home / Business / FMDQ OTC: Transactions turnover hits N11.71trn in January

FMDQ OTC: Transactions turnover hits N11.71trn in January

— 19th February 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi

Transactions in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month of January 2018 amounted to N11.71 trillion from N11.86 trillion recorded in December 2017, resulting to a 1.28 per cent/ N0.15 trillion decrease and a 28.17 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY1).

Data obtained from the Exchange’s website revealed that the Treasury (T.bills) market accounted for 39.24 per cent of market turnover as against 35.26 per cent in December, while the Foreign Exchange (FX) market accounted for 37.50 per cent of the total turnover compared to 33.63 per cent in December 2017.

The Money Market (Repurchase Agreements (Repos)/Buy-Backs & Unsecured Placements/Takings) accounted for 16.90 percent of market turnover compared to 24.31 per cent recorded in the previous month  as these three segments combined, contributed 93.64 per cent of the total turnover in the FIC markets FX Market.

Transactions in the FX market settled at $14.01 billion for the reporting period, an increase of $1.15 billion when compared with $12.86 billion recorded in December 2017.

In the month under review, the Naira appreciated slightly at the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) FX Window closing at $/N360.00 from $/N360.33 as at December 29, 2017 whilst also trading at a discount to the parallel market which closed at $/N364.00 from $/N363.00 as at January. 2, 2018). The CBN4 Official Spot rate appreciated slightly, gaining N0.30 to close at $/N305.70 (from $/N306.00 as at December 29, 2017.

Further analysis of the data showed that the total value traded in the I&E FX Window settled at $5.25 billion, an increase of 36.87 per cent  relative to the value recorded in December  while the total value traded at the I&E FX Window since inception (April 21, 2017) stood at $31.46 billion.

Turnover in the Fixed Income market for the month under review settled at N5.33 trillion, a 7.16 per cent (N0.36 trillion) increase MoM while transactions in the T.bills market accounted for 86.11 per cent of the overall Fixed Income market, an increase from the 84.00 per cent recorded in December 2017.

Outstanding T.bills at the end of the month stood at N11.47 trillion as against N10.60 trillion recorded in the previous month, an increase of 8.21 per cent MoM whilst FGN bonds outstanding value also increased by 0.96 per cent MoM to close at N7.64 trillion, from N7.57 trillion in December 2017.

Inter-Member trades recorded $1.10 billion in Jan. 2018, an increase of 11.67 per cent relative to the trade value of $0.99 billion recorded in December 2017, and a 71.66 per cent increase YoY ($0.46 billion) while Member-Client trades stood at $8.72 billion, an increase of 4.72 per cent from the previous month ($0.39 billion) and a 119.85% increase YoY ($4.76 billion).

Member-CBN trades recorded $4.18 billion in January 2018 compared with $3.54 billion recorded in December 2017, representing an increase of 17.98 per cent MoM ($0.64bn) and a 577.58 per cent increase YoY ($3.56 billion), a likely effect of the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in February 2017.

The 18th Naira-settled OTC FX Futures contract, NGUS JAN 31, 2018, worth $321.60mm, matured and settled in January, whilst a new 12-month contract – NGUS JAN 30, 2019 – for $1.00bn, was introduced by the CBN at $/N362.27 Fixed Income Market (T.bills and FGN5 bonds).

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FMDQ OTC: Transactions turnover hits N11.71trn in January

— 19th February 2018

Chinwendu Obienyi Transactions in the Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) markets for the month of January 2018 amounted to N11.71 trillion from N11.86 trillion recorded in December 2017, resulting to a 1.28 per cent/ N0.15 trillion decrease and a 28.17 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY1). Data obtained from the Exchange’s website revealed that the Treasury…

  • Wapic Insurance trains motorists on ‘Safety-on-Wheels’

    — 19th February 2018

    …Warns against drunk driving Maduka Nweke  Wapic Insurance, one of the leading motor insurance companies in Nigeria, has organised a training aimed at increasing the number of safety-conscious road users in the country.  Managing Director/CEO, Wapic Insurance, Yinka Adekoya, in her opening remarks at a press briefing said that by the training, the underwriter wants…

  • SEC targets increased financial inclusion by 2020

    — 19th February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said it aims to achieve increased financial inclusion of Nigerians by the year 2020. Acting Director General of the SEC, Dr. Abdul Zubair, stated this during a financial inclusion sensitisation campaign held in Karshi, Abuja at the weekend. Represented by Director Market Development Department of the Commission,…

  • Delta expands scope of job creation programme                                                   

    — 19th February 2018

    Over 740 youth enrolled in the third cycle of the Delta State Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) received pleasant surprises at the weekend when the government informed that it has expanded the scope of its training to include new elements to help them acquire multiple skills and optimum…

  • Quadrant MSL partners SMW to deepen digital conversations

    — 19th February 2018

    In demonstration of its commitment to shaping Nigeria’s digital conversations, Nigeria’s leading Strategic Communications Consultancy, Quadrant MSL, has announced its media partnership with Social Media Week Lagos to further deepen connections, impact and influence with Nigerian audiences. Speaking on the partnership, Director, Group Accounts Management, Quadrant MSL, Anurika Azubuike, said that the partnership was borne…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share