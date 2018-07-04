The Sun News
FMC Makurdi begins spinal cord surgery – CMD

FMC Makurdi begins spinal cord surgery – CMD

— 4th July 2018

Rose Ejembi. Makurdi

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Makurdi, Dr. Peteru Inunduh, has disclosed that the hospital has commenced spinal cord surgery and has successfully operated five patience so far.

Speaking with newsmen, in Makurdi, on Wednesday, the Inunduh explained that the centre was the first hospital to conduct spinal surgery in Benue State.

He said the Center had trained a Consultant Specialist in Spine and Orthopedics, in Egypt.

He also said that Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Joseph Okoh, has so far carried out five successful spinal surgeries since his return in 2017.

Inunduh stated that aside Okoh, about 20 other medical doctors from the health facility were undergoing various specialist trainings across the world.

He revealed further that FMC Makurdi has seven standard theaters to accommodate the needs of all trained specialists even as the state government was ready to procure equipment for the spinal surgery theater.

Said he, “We realised that the  surgical equipment for spinal surgeries are expensive and in the 2018 budget we have a sub head for the purchase of medical equipment, and we intend to try as much as possible to procure between 70 to 75 per cent of the equipment they need for such major surgeries .

“So, the Federal Government is prepared to support all specialists in their individual areas of specialisation for the improved healthcare system in the country.

“Apart from the spine Orthopedics Consultant that we trained in Egypt, we have trained a consultant in India that specialises in all kinds of plastic surgeries. We also have someone to go to India for Gastroenteritis.”

