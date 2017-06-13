‘FMC Keffi lost 3 staff to strike’

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Managing Director, Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Dr. Joshua Ndom-Giyan, said the hospital lost three staff during the last industrial action by workers over hardship and lack of medical attention.

He, therefore, called on resident doctors and other health workers to shun strike and embrace dialogue while discharging their duties, adding that dialogue remains the best way of resolving industrial crisis.

Ndom-Giyan made the call, on Tuesday, during Scientific Research Seminar titled “Awakening Research Mandate in a Tertiary Health Institution” organized for scientific officers and non clinic staff of the centre in Keffi.

He also urged clinical and non-clinical staff of the centre and other health workers in the country to key in to quality research in order to tackle the nation’s health challenges.

According to him “Every federal Tertiary Health institution has three mandates which are provision of Tertiary Health Service, manpower training and Research, hence the need of the seminar to encourage staff to embrace research at all the time.

“There is the need for all of us to wake up and key in to quality operational research considering the importance of research to quality health care service delivery and development of the nation.

“Let use our potentials to carry out research in order to proffer solutions to some of the health challenges facing Nigerians as research bring about innovation, new findings. Research is not only for doctors, nurses, medical laboratory scientists but it is for everybody to embrace research for new innovation,” he said.

Ndom-Giyan disclosed that his administration has created scientific research committee so as to stimulate research among the clinical and non-clinical staff for the overall development of the health sector and the country at large.

He assured the staff of management readiness to make funds available for research, adding that especially now that the federal government had signed its 2017 budget.