The Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, yesterday, said the corps members have secured N3 billion housing loan from Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in Abuja when the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Ahmed Dangiwa, was presenting N1 million cheque to each beneficiary, noted that no fewer than 1,402 members of staff across the country have benefited from the loan.

The FRSC boss told newsmen that he was able to facilitate the loan under a scheme called National Housing Fund (NHF), saying the commission was determined to ensure that all staff of the commission numbering over 30,000 have at least, a house anywhere in the country.

“When I was appointed in 2014, I addressed the staff. One of the first things I told the staff was one man, one house and we have a workforce of over 30,000.

I told them that it would be my joy that by the time I finish my tenure, everybody would have a roof and it’s going to be one man, one house.

I am happy we have made tremendous progress in respect of this and the first thing I did was to proceed to FMBN because I know in our salary, there is always a deduction of NHF and it’s remitted to FMBN and it has various projects all over the federation,” Oyeyemi said.

He explained that N640m cheques were being presented to 640 beneficiaries yesterday (Wednesday) apart from those who had earlier benefited from the loan, totalling 1,207 beneficiaries.

Speaking during the presentation, the CEO of the bank, Dangiwa, confirmed FRSC boss’ explanations, adding that it is pertinent to note that a total sum of N15.7 billion has so far been disbursed by FMBN to 19,169 beneficiaries across the country under the Home Renovation Loan window.

He said, “Today, we are witnessing the presentation of cheques amounting to N640m to 640 beneficiaries. This brings total disbursement to FRSC to N1.2bn for 1,207 beneficiaries across the country.

“This is in addition to the sum of N1.8bn approved for 195 staff of FRSC as mortgage loans for the purchase of their own houses.”

Reacting to presentation of the cheques, two beneficiaries of the loan, Mrs Fidelia Ogbonne (Route Commander) and Taldang Tanim (Marshal Inspector 1) commended President Buhari-led administration and FRSC boss for making officials of FRSC happy.