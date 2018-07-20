The embattled Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has rescinded his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the disclosure after he met with the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole at the party’s national secretariat, yesterday.

“I was given a red card by a senator who is the leader of the party in Benue State. But the leadership of the party told me that the decision at the national level is superior to any individual and I think that is good enough. We have spoken to him, he has spoken to me, stakeholders are going to be spoken to and that is where I belong. We have not concluded the matter, it is an ongoing process because I have always stood for peace and I always want peace to prevail.