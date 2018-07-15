– The Sun News
Latest
15th July 2018 - Flying Eagles return, set to conquer ‘tough’ Mauritanians
15th July 2018 - West Ham lands £40m Anderson 
15th July 2018 - Okagbare, Oduduru, Amusan lead 92 others to CAA
15th July 2018 - Lagos to come alive for NTTF National Junior League
15th July 2018 - Courtois picks World Cup Golden Glove Award 
15th July 2018 - Modric named World Cup Most Valuable Player 
15th July 2018 - Ronaldo to undergo Juve medical
15th July 2018 - Super Eagles’ defender ‘batters’ wife
15th July 2018 - Kane wins World Cup Golden Boot
15th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Olusola rejects INEC results, heads to election tribunal
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Flying Eagles return, set to conquer ‘tough’ Mauritanians
FLYING

Flying Eagles return, set to conquer ‘tough’ Mauritanians

— 15th July 2018

The contingent of Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, departed Nouakchott, capital of Mauritania on Sunday morning following a 1-1 draw with their Mauritanian counterparts in the first leg, final qualifying round for the 2019 Total Africa U20 Cup of Nations.
Abubakar Ibrahim put Nigeria in front after only seven minutes into the encounter at the Stade Olympique, but the hosts pulled themselves back on level terms in the 11th minute with the equalizer.
The Flying Eagles put up an impressive performance but despite maximum three changes in the second half, the seven –time African champions could not secure a winner, leaving the fixture delicately poised ahead of the final leg at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Saturday this week.
Nigeria shot past Guinea Bissau in the earlier round, pipping their opponents 1-0 in Calabar following a 2-2 draw in Bissau, while Mauritania eliminated Guinea on the away goal rule, winning 1-0 in Nouakchott before losing 2-3 in Conakry.
“It was a tough game but our boys have the ability to turn the table in Nigeria’s favour in the return leg and qualify for the finals,” Abdulrafiu Yusuf, NFF’s Assistant Director (Technical), who travelled with the team stated.
Coach Paul Aigbogun said: “We went all out for victory, but I must admit the Mauritanians are a good side. We will prepare hard and get the victory we need to qualify in Lagos on Saturday.”
The 2019 Total Africa U20 Cup of Nations will be staged in Niger Republic.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Eleka PDP

Ekiti guber: Olusola rejects INEC results, heads to election tribunal

— 15th July 2018

  Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday governorship poll, Kolapo Olusola has rejected the results of the poll as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which declared All Progressive Congress (APC) Kayode Fayemi as winner. Olusola justified his claims with…

  • FAYEMI

    Ambode congratulates Ekiti Gov-elect, Fayemi

    — 15th July 2018

    Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor-Elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for emerging victorious at the keenly contested governorship election held on Saturday. Fayemi was declared winner of the polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), defeating his closest rival, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka…

  • France win World Cup

    — 15th July 2018

    The French national team has won the 2018 edition of the World Cup hosted by Russia. France defeated Luka Modric-inspired Croatia team in Moscow. Details later…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki’s double agent – APC deputy spokesperson

    — 15th July 2018

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Yekini Nabena, has described Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as a double agent. In a statement he personally signed, Nabena challenged Sen. Saraki to declare where he belongs in the current realignments going on in the APC. Nabena said that though he is free to…

  • PRESIDENCY

    Presidency mocks Fayose

    — 15th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has mocked the loss of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ekiti election, in which Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 197,459 to defeat its candidate Kolapo Olusola who polled 178,121 votes, showing a gap of 19, 338. It said the win has also transformed the political…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share