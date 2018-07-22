– The Sun News
AFCON FINALS

Flying Eagles qualify for AFCON 2018

— 22nd July 2018

Nigeria will be playing in the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations next year after the Flying Eagles booked their place in the finals with a 5-0 win against Mauritania at the Agege Stadium yesterday.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2019: Omeruo confident Eagles’ll qualify

The Flying Eagles thus complete the reverse game of the final round of qualifying with a 6-1 aggregate after drawing the first leg 1-1.

Nafizi Yahaya grabbed a brace and further goals from Wasiu Alalade, Aniekeme Asuquo and Afeez Aremu handed the Paul Aigbogun managed side the ticket.

Alalade should have put the homers ahead after six minutes with the goalkeeper at his mercy.

He made up for his earlier miss with the opener from a goal mouth scramble.

It was Nafizi’s turn to show his quality as he calmly slotted home with a cool finish after being one on one with the Mauritanian goalkeeper.

The Kano Pillars starlet got his brace shortly after recess to increase the scoreline to 3-0 as the Flying Eagles continued to run riot.

Winger Asuquo applied a classy finishing touch seven minutes after the hour mark.

Asuquo then turned his marker before lobbing the ball over the keeper but unluckily for him it went inches over the goal post.

The fans turned “Oliver Twist” and the Flying Eagles got one more goal after Asuquo was brought down in the 18 -yard box.

IK Start defensive midfielder Aremu put the icing on the cake with a well taken spot kick at injury time.

 

Latest

2019 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION - ATIKU ABUBAKAR DECLARATION

2019: Atiku formally declares for presidency

— 22nd July 2018

Announcing his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election, Atiku said the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had performed below par… Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The declaration, which took place at the Ribadu…

  • A SECOND TERM

    Col. Nyiam to Buhari: You don’t deserve 2nd term

    — 22nd July 2018

    “The danger that lies ahead is that if Buhari gets a second term, Nigerians should know that the bad omen, the killings of innocent farmers, and natural disaster in which lives are lost in hundreds under president Buhari’s watch will continue.” Chidi Obineche Col Tony Nyiam (rtd) is a pro-democracy activist and acclaimed mastermind of…

  • INCESSANT KILLINGS - Life no longer sacred in Nigeria – Archbishop Agwu

    Incessant killings: Life no longer sacred in Nigeria – Archbishop Agwu

    — 22nd July 2018

    Recently, he spoke on the incessant killings of Nigerians, particularly Christians, by herdsmen and the 2019 elections. Tony John, Port Harcourt Most Reverend (Dr.) Sunday Agwu is the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Methodist Church Nigeria. He is from Abia State. Recently, he spoke on the incessant killings of Nigerians, particularly…

  • YORUBA NATION SHOULD LISTEN TO OBASANJO’S WARNING

    2019: Yoruba nation should listen to Obasanjo’s warning – Fasheun

    — 22nd July 2018

    Olakunle Olafioye The founder of Odua People’s Congress (OPC) Dr Frederick Fasheun, has called on the Yoruba nation to be united and speak with one voice in their demands as the 2019 elections draw closer. Fasheun noted that the volte-face made by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo against the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of next…

  • NO ALTERNATIVE TO BUHARI

    2019: Buhari has no alternative – Gen. Okoloagu

    — 22nd July 2018

    “Whether Buhari or no Buhari, the APC will win because we are going to be judged by our performance so far. So, there is still no alternative to President Buhari in 2019 elections.” Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Retired Brig-Gen. Joseph Okoloagu is a member of the Board of Trustees of All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of…

