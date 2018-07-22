Flying Eagles qualify for AFCON 2018
— 22nd July 2018
Nigeria will be playing in the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations next year after the Flying Eagles booked their place in the finals with a 5-0 win against Mauritania at the Agege Stadium yesterday.
The Flying Eagles thus complete the reverse game of the final round of qualifying with a 6-1 aggregate after drawing the first leg 1-1.
Nafizi Yahaya grabbed a brace and further goals from Wasiu Alalade, Aniekeme Asuquo and Afeez Aremu handed the Paul Aigbogun managed side the ticket.
Alalade should have put the homers ahead after six minutes with the goalkeeper at his mercy.
He made up for his earlier miss with the opener from a goal mouth scramble.
It was Nafizi’s turn to show his quality as he calmly slotted home with a cool finish after being one on one with the Mauritanian goalkeeper.
The Kano Pillars starlet got his brace shortly after recess to increase the scoreline to 3-0 as the Flying Eagles continued to run riot.
Winger Asuquo applied a classy finishing touch seven minutes after the hour mark.
Asuquo then turned his marker before lobbing the ball over the keeper but unluckily for him it went inches over the goal post.
The fans turned “Oliver Twist” and the Flying Eagles got one more goal after Asuquo was brought down in the 18 -yard box.
IK Start defensive midfielder Aremu put the icing on the cake with a well taken spot kick at injury time.
Leave a reply