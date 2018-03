Flying Eagles Coach, Paul Aigbogun began his reign as the team’s coach with a 0-0 draw against the Junior Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly game at the El Borg Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt on Monday.

The game was part of the Flying Eagles’ preparations for the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Flying Eagles captained by Enyimba’s Ikouwen Utin failed to create scoring chances during the encounter.

Both teams are expected to play another test game on Wednesday at the El Borg Stadium in Alexandria.

Flying Eagles will take on the winner of Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau in the second round of the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualification series in May for a place in the final qualifying rounds.