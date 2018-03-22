Flying doctors seeks regional integration for West African health sector

Doris Obinna

Flying Doctors Nigeria has declared that there will be many advantages to regional integration of medical services in the West African sub-region.

Flying Doctors Nigeria, which is 10 years old, is West Africa’s first and leading air ambulance service organisation based in Nigeria. It airlifts patients across the world in medically equipped aircraft for specialist medical attention.

Speaking in Banjul, The Gambia, during this year’s West African College of Surgeons (WACS) conference and scientific meeting, Flying Doctors Nigeria Founder, Dr. Ola Brown, said regional integration would help the region to develop “medical centres of excellence that can receive large volumes of specialist medical cases.”

He explained that these centres would help medical personnel to “develop expertise in very specific areas of medicine.”

On international collaboration in the region, Brown said air ambulance services should be key part of the region’s medical sector cooperation.

She explained that air ambulance services were capable of enhancing the region’s medical collaboration by “facilitating transportation of patients across large distances in very short timeframes,” adding: “West Africa has some of the poorest health outcomes in the world in form of high maternal mortality rates, high child mortality rates and high mortality rates from trauma and infectious diseases like malaria.”

The healthcare expert said air ambulance services could help patients save lives by “circumventing the region’s infrastructural challenges, such as poorly maintained roads common in the region.”

Brown explained that air ambulance services make it easier for medical experts to refer patients that cannot be handled in their home countries to other countries in the sub-region, where such ailments could effectively be treated.

“Air ambulance services also serve a high percentage of professionals, especially those in oil and gas industry who work in high-risk environments, making it compelling to have air ambulance services for rescue operations in hard-to-reach areas,” she said.

The West African College of Surgeons (WACS) annual meeting is one of the most prestigious medical conferences in Africa. The conference was attended by surgeons from about 22 West African countries.

This year’s WACS conference had “Global Surgery Implementation for West Africa” as its theme.