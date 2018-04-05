The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - Flying Doctors founder bags aviation award
5th April 2018 - Reliance HMO launches affordable insurance plans
5th April 2018 - How Ibarapa will become model in combating TB in Nigeria – Experts
5th April 2018 - Excitement as Adeleke varsity showers gifts on Osun police command
5th April 2018 - When Ogun CPWB celebrated Easter at Lepers’ Colony
5th April 2018 - Women accountants set Osun schools agog with career, motivational talks
5th April 2018 - Man can be nourished on myths not bones
5th April 2018 - ‘Elephant Ondo’ and our caveman spirit
5th April 2018 - PDP: Needless apology
5th April 2018 - Rwanda closes thousands of churches, dozens of mosques
Home / Health / Flying Doctors founder bags aviation award

Flying Doctors founder bags aviation award

— 5th April 2018

Doris Obinna

The aviation industry watchdog, Nigeria Aviation Awards (NIGAV), has bestowed 2017 Aviation Most Remarkable Medical Personality Award on Flying Doctors Nigeria founder, Dr. Ola Brown.

NIGAV is a prestigious annual award conferred on outstanding individuals and corporate bodies who have distinguished themselves in the Nigerian aviation sector.

The 2017 award, which was bestowed on Brown by NIGAV, is recognition of Flying Doctors Nigeria’s role in saving lives during critical and emergency situations in sub-Sahara Africa.

Receiving the award in Lagos, Brown said she was grateful for the recognition, adding that the award would propel her to use Flying Doctors Nigeria as a platform to rescuing more lives during critical times.

Said Brown: “I am highly elated by this award. As physicians, we at Flying Doctors Nigeria are using a combination of medicine and aviation to get patients who live in West African sub-region to the right medical facilities at the right timeframe. The award further shows that our activities are not unnoticed by aviation watchers. It is a clarion call for at Flying Doctors Nigeria is to more.”

Brown noted that there was a need to render prompt medical services to people in need, to save the lives of over one billion people who lose their lives globally due to lack of timely medical interventions.

Flying Doctors Nigeria is West Africa’s first and leading indigenous air ambulance service organisation, which transport patients across the region in medically equipped aircrafts for quick medical care.

Some other NIGAV awardees include Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Barrister Chike Ogeah of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL) and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, among others.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Strange illness kills 10 In Jigawa

— 5th April 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse A strange illness has claimed the lives of about 10 people in Babura Local Government Area in Jigawa State while about a dozen, others are receiving treatment at the council hospital. The news, which filtered across the state, was greeted with anxiety, barely one week after a serious case of Cerebral Spinal…

  • Obasanjo attack: Buhari must sit up -Aremu

    — 5th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja Former Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and General Secretary, National Union of Garment and Textile Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), Comrade Issa Aremu, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to sit up by translating his policies into actions. Aremu, however, chided former President Olusegun Obasanjo for allegedly distracting President Buhari with allegations…

  • Katsina senator dies at 63

    — 5th April 2018

    • Buhari, Saraki, Ekweremadu, Masari  mourn Fred Itua; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Agaju Madugba, Katsina Senator Mustapha Bukar is dead. He represented Katsina North Senatorial District (Daura Zone) in the upper legislative chamber. His death came less than three weeks after that of senator Ali Wakil, from Bauchi State. Late senator Bukar returned to Nigeria in…

  • I have no fear wining Ekiti governorship election –Olowo

    — 5th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Ekiti State governorship aspirant, Olatunji Olowo, says he is optimistic of picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket. Olowo who said irrespective of the names being bandied around, mostly around, he stands a better chance of leading the party to victory in the state.  In spite of your robust professional background, why…

  • Imo bigger than one person –Oguegbu, PDP chieftain

    — 5th April 2018

    Brown Chimezie Ikenna Oguegbu is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member Turaki Vanguard, Trade Fair Chapter, Lagos State. The Njaba, Imo State-born politician believes that Imo is bigger than anybody. Imo people recently complained about the leadership style of Governor Rochas Okorocha, with some of them saying he runs the state…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share