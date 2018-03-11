Flour Mills commissions N50 billion Sunti Golden sugar estate in Niger

Buhari, others to attend

Fred Itua, Abuja

Flour Mills of Nigeria, one of the market leaders in food and agro-allied products, on Thursday announced that its biggest agricultural investment in Nigeria, The Sunti Golden Sugar Estate, valued at over N50 billion, will be commissioned on the 15th of March 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Located on the banks of River Niger, in Mokwa, Niger state, the Sunti Golden Sugar Estate is owned by Sunti Golden Sugar Estates, a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria.

The sugar estate features 17,000 hectares of irrigable farmland and a sugar mill that process 4,500 metric tons of sugarcane per day. At full capacity, the estate is expected to produce 1 million tons of sugarcane which roughly translates into100,000 metric tons of sugar yearly.

Enclosed within a 35-kilometer dyke, the production facility area is 15,100 hectares, with a cane area that features a maximum output of 10, 000 hectares. The dyke provides flood protection from the River Niger.

According to a statement made available to Daily Sun, over N1 billion was invested in the irrigation system of the farm that will ensure the efficient cultivation of sugar cane, with infrastructure that includes drain pumps, pump stations, and a power grid.